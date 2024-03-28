The Best Sunglass Brands to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding great sunglasses is as difficult as it is rewarding. Besides keeping your peepers safe from UV rays, the right sunglasses accentuate your unique features, work with as many outfits as possible, and feature a build quality sturdy enough to last at least a few summers. That’s a tall order for shoppers, but it’s worth the work: the best sunglasses are a sartorial companion capable of upgrading your look every day.

The Best Sunglasses Brands 2024

If you’re in the market for a new pair of shades, we’re here to help. We try dozens of pairs of sunglasses every year, including pairs from big-name brands like Oakley and Persol, as well as shades from less well-known labels. We’ve vetted all of these brands and worn at least one pair of their sunglasses out and about in the world. All the shades linked below also have at least a 3.7/5-star average customer rating.

(Scroll further down this page for a quick guide on picking the right sunnies for your face shape)

There’s a reason why Ray-Ban has never dropped off the map. Like Levi’s or Nike, the Italian brand struck gold with its early designs and continues to put out well-made sunnies that look great on seemingly everyone. Right now we’re into Ray-Bans’ Nineties/Oughts-inspired silhouettes, like these RB3364s, but you can’t go wrong with classics like the Wayfarer or Aviator.

new gucci sunglasses rectangle

Most big designers have their own eyewear lines, but Gucci consistently puts out some of the best designer shades. As expected from the famous label, Gucci’s sunglasses are very well made and, even before you see the label, they communicate a quality that’s higher than more common brands. Right now, we’re obsessed with these rectangular-frame sunnies from the Italian designer.

Oakley has been doing athletic sunglasses for decades, and it shows. Whether you’re running, cycling, boating, or even skiing sans goggles, Oakley’s frames are likely to stay on your face and comfortable for long stretches. But one of the best things about Oakley shades is that they’re also fashionable — something a lot of sports sunglasses can’t claim. Two of our favorites are the running-focused Radar EV Path and the versatile, best-selling Sutro.

eyebuydirect review

The name is a little sterile, sure, but Eyebuydirect is a great source for affordable yet well-made and stylish sunglasses. We’re especially big fans of their eco-friendly Bohemia Renewal line, which offers Sixties and Seventies-inspired shades (and Rx glasses) made of biodegradable acetate. Even better? All the sunglasses are priced at around $50.

persol review

For us, Persol’s sunglasses conjure up an outdoor cafe on Lake Como, or a motorcycle rider cruising down the Amalfi coast (much of this romanticism comes courtesy of Steve McQueen, who wore Persols regularly (and now has a namesake model). Today, Persol shades are as sturdy and stylish as ever, offering an easy way to inject some instantly recognizable mid-century cool into your wardrobe.

cartier sunglasses

Cartier sunglasses have something of a cult following — especially in the hip-hop world. And it’s not hard to see why they’re a favorite of stylish rappers like Gunna and Pop Smoke: Cartier sunglasses exude laid-back luxury to match their especially hefty price tags.

goodr sunglasses review

Diametrically opposite Cartier sunglasses is Goodr, a brand that’s taken on the honorable task of making comfortable, durable sunglasses with a super low price tag. The brand’s playfully-named polarized sunnies mostly range from $10 to $35, which is pretty unbelievable. This makes them great for accident or loss-prone activities like traveling, running, and boating (or gifting).

carrera sunglasses classic

Carrera has been around for decades, supplying us with movie star-level sun protection in their oversized shades. Today, they’re a great source for throwback sunglasses with extra coverage. These aviators are a great choice for the authentic Carrera look, but the brand has a large lineup to choose from.

warby parker reivew 2024

Warby Parker revolutionized the glasses industry, and they’re still a great source for prescription glasses, sunglasses, and shades with prescription lenses. Their style is modern yet low-key, making a great option for dressier outfits and commutes to the office, as well as vacations. Check out their “Available for Home Try-on” options to get several pairs to try on before you make a decision.

quay sunglasses review

Australian brand Quay does big and bold better than most sunglasses brands. Channeling seaside party life Down Under, Quay offers a huge array of styles with best-sellers like the Showbiz (pictured above), the Level Up, and the Jezabel. All are quite affordable at under $100 and the build quality is great: We’ve dropped, scratched, and sat on ours without the shades breaking.

raen sunglasses classic

For a surf-inspired look (and a built quality that can withstand any beach day) check out Raen. The California-based brand offers some great shapes, like their best-selling Remmy frames, and the lenses are clear and durable brand-wide.

prada black sunglasses

Another designer that’s been killing the sunglasses game recently is Prada. You’ve probably seen their best-selling Symbol glasses at least once over the last couple of years, but the famous Italian designer has some other excellent shapes besides those. If you’re looking for something bold and luxurious but not stuffy, Prada is a great place to check.

How to Choose the Best Sunglasses for Your Face

No matter how stylish a pair of sunglasses may be, they need to work with your face shape. It can be tricky to determine without trying on a bunch of sunglasses (this is why some brands have virtual try-on technology), but, generally, you’ll want to pick sunglasses that complement (instead of match) your face shape. So, if you have a more square face, pick something round. If you have a round face, maybe try rectangular or square-shaped sunnies. Check out this helpful guide from Eyebuydirect for more comprehensive tips on choosing the best sunglasses for your face shape.

How We Chose the Best Sunglasses Brands

To make this list, we lived with dozens of pairs of sunglasses from a wide range of brands. We put each pair through as many everyday movements as possible, from letting them fall off our heads to dunking them in salt water to tossing them around in a tote bag. We also considered style and fit, having a range of friends try on the same pair, as some sunglasses are more universally flattering and others only look great on a few specific face shapes. Lastly, we thoroughly researched customer feedback for every brand we wanted to include and chose styles with at least a 3.7/5-star average customer rating.

