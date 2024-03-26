The Best Skin-Care Tools for At-Home Facials to Shop at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Skin care is self-care, and is not only a great way to ensure your makeup starts with a clean canvas — it’s also a major confidence booster. But when you can’t always get to your favorite facial spa, or you want to recreate your own luxe beauty studio at home for touch-ups in between treatments, some of the best at-home facial tools and devices can help.

“This is one of the most neglected things in an at-home routine so before I dive in on my favorites a pro tip: I’ve started to see a crop of new multi-purpose devices hit the market. I’ve played with many of them and in my opinion they are ‘an inch deep, mile wide’ in efficacy,” celebrity facialist Sarah Akram tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Stick to at-home devices that are the best in that particular modality whether it be microcurrent or LED as two examples.”

Healthy — not flawless — skin is always the goal, and thanks to a variety of incredible celebrity skin-care pros like Shani Darden (whose clients include Hollywood entrepreneurs Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell) and The Things We Do founder Vanessa Lee (who works with Khloé Kardashian, Cardi B and Gabrielle Union) who share their skin-care secrets on social media, it’s also more attainable than ever.

Keep in mind that no two skin types are the same, and no two outcomes using these tools will ever be the same. So whether you’re just starting your skin-care journey or are a seasoned enthusiast looking for new tools, here’s a roundup of some of the best home facial tools and beauty devices that are getting rave reviews from Hollywood insiders and skin-care lovers alike.

From the best microcurrent devices for toning your face, to “no-tech” gua sha stones for relieving tension and inflammation, see some of the expert-loved home facial essentials below.

NuFACE TRINITY+ Microcurrent Facial Device Kit

BEST MICROCURRENT TOOL OVERALL

NuFace Trinity+ Facial Toning Device

$395 AT Amazon

$395 AT SEPHORA

$395 AT ULTA

NuFace’s Trinity+ facial toning tool is an award-winning skin-care device with innovative, interchangeable treatment attachments. Touting a “five-minute facial lift,” the FDA-cleared device works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, brows and lips. (Jennifer Aniston, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson are among the stars who have used NuFace at home.)

BEST GUA SHA TOOL

BEST GUA SHA TOOL

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

$30 AT SEPHORA

If you’re going to honor a cultural skin-care tradition, it’s always best to go to the source. Mount Lai is a proud, Asian female-owned beauty brand rooted in traditional Chinese medicine. Their award-winning gua sha tool is made of jade stone, which has natural balancing and cooling properties. Use this stone to sculpt and contour facial features, reduce puffiness and fluid buildup, and relieve facial and jaw tension.

Best Home Facial Skincare Tools 2024: NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Lyma

BEST LED MASK ON AMAZON

Aphrona 7-Color LED Mask

$166.99 $259.99 36% off

Buy at Amazon

Aphrona’s LED face mask features a generous seven interchangeable color lights that offer a spectrum of benefits. Each color contains 150 narrow spectrum chips (which is apparently five times more than other masks) are is 100 percent UV-free, with the purple light mask being the least intense and the grey mask being the strongest. This mask also comes with a convenient remote to adjust the color, intensity and time to your liking.

BEST PEACH FUZZ REMOVER

BEST PEACH FUZZ REMOVER

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover

$16.72 $19.88 16% off

Buy AT Amazon

It’s no mistake that Finishing Touch’s facial hair remover has more than 100,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist recommended, this electric face razor allows anyone to painlessly remove unwanted hair by simply pressing to the face and making small circular motions, leaving skin smooth and hair-free. It’s made with 18-karat gold and shaped like a tube of lipstick for discreet hair removal anywhere.

BEST MULTI-TASKING TOOL

BEST MULTI-TASKING TOOL

SolaWave Advanced Skincare 4-In-1 Wand with Red Light Therapy

$94.99 $169.00 44% off

Buy at Amazon

Buy at Solawave $122.85

As Akram suggests, you can’t expect professional-level results with consumer-grade devices. However, SolaWave’s red light therapy wand is still a pro favorite for day-of rejuvenation.



The award-winning tool is already a cult fave with stars (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Lil Nas X have used it) and combines four powerful skin-care technologies for on-the-go treatments: microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to create the ultimate at-home facial. It features smart-touch activation (simply place the wand against your face to turn it on and remove it to turn it off), and the tip rotates so that it’s easier to maneuver hard-to-reach spots. It’s also portable and rechargeable (lasting up to 12 sessions per charge) for easy travel, so you can take it with you anywhere. Sign us up.

MonétBeauty Ice Globes

BEST ICE GLOBES

MonétBeauty Ice Globes

$24.99 $29.99 17% off

Buy at Amazon

These viral ice globes are meant to restore your skin’s natural radiance and elasticity by performing your own relaxing cryo facial at home. They also help relieve headaches, muscle tension, sinus pain and stress, which is something to keep in hand after a long day of work. Made with premium glass and non-toxic antifreeze liquid, these ice globes are safe to store in the freezer.

BEST SCULPTING / CONTOURING TOOL

BEST SCULPTING / CONTOURING TOOL

6. RéVive RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller

$150 at Nordstrom

RéVive’s chic, tri-head RéVolve roller is made from cooling alloy and helps improve the look of skin for less visible puffiness and a firmer, more contoured appearance. The brand has so much celebrity love that Lupita Nyong’o’s stylist Micaela Erlanger joined RéVive as a global brand ambassador in 2022.

Best Home Facial Skincare Tools 2024: NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Lyma

BEST ALL-IN-ONE FACIAL TOOL

Therabody TheraFace Pro 4-in-1 Set

$399 at Amazon

$399 at Therabody

$399 at Bloomingdale's

$399 at Nordstrom

$399 at Revolve

Coined as the ultimate device for facial health, Therabody’s new TheraFace tool comes equipped with eight treatments in one easy set, including three interchangeable facial attachments: a microcurrent ring, an LED ring and a cleaning ring. Backed by Therabody’s renowned technology, the multitasking tool promises to reduce tension and relax facial muscles and features skin-toning microcurrent therapy, rejuvenating light therapy and a revolutionary new way to more deeply cleanse the face.

BEST LED FACE MASK OVERALL

BEST LED FACE MASK OVERALL

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

$455 at Sephora

$455 at Amazon

$455 at Nordstrom

A favorite of Olivia Culpo, Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask offers clinical results for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes; even out skin tone and texture; and support collagen production. The three-minute LED treatment is easy to squeeze into even the busiest self-care schedules. (Take it from Halle Berry, Kris Jenner and Lucy Hale, just a few stars who have sung the praises of the high-tech beauty device.)



Best Home Facial Skincare Tools 2024: NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Lyma

BEST FOR PRECISE CONTOURING

Myolift QT Plus Facial Toning Device

$329 at CurrentBody

“I’ve recently added the Myolift QT Plus device into my at-home routine. It’s an ergonomically designed wand that comes with a user-friendly, intuitive app with at-home facial tutorials,” Akram tells THR. “What sets this device apart from other products on the market is the option for hands-free attachments using an array of plug-in attachments (there are options for the forehead, lips, eyes and jowls.) This is awesome when you want to chill in bed while binge watching Suits on Netflix.”

Best Home Facial Skincare Tools 2024: NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, Lyma

BEST FOR TREATING FINE LINES AND SCARS

Lyma Laser

$2,695 AT LYMA



Hollywood facialist Joanna Czech regularly uses the Lyma Laser on her celebrity clients, while celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg tells THR that the LED facial device is her “go-to tool [for] rejuvenating the skin and reducing wrinkles, skin pigmentation, redness, blemishes and scarring,” recently told THR. According to Lyma, the beauty-focused laser the first FDA-cleared clinic-grade laser skin-care device that can reach the base laser of the skin, and it’s 100 percent more powerful than other LED tools. Clinical trials show that the Lyma noticeably improves face and body skin texture and elasticity, and targets signs of aging, scars, blemishes, pigmentation and redness. It’s effective in reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, scars and blemishes with regular treatments ranging from 15 to 45 minutes per day for three months.



It boasts a two-hour battery life on a single charge and a 10-year lifespan. Lyma recommends using the device daily with its Oxygen Mist and Glide skin-care products; laser purchases include a free 30-day supply, and skin-care subscriptions are $149 per month. Model Amber Valletta is also a celebrity ambassador for the brand.

