Ben Affleck responds to 'not true' media coverage of Stern interview: ‘It's the exact opposite of who I am’

Ben Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , Wednesday, where he discussed controversial comments he made about ex-wife Jennifer Garner. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show , Affleck was candid about his failed relationship with Garner, but for the most part he spoke very highly of the actress. However, the prevailing storyline that came from the interview was much more negative.

“Saw one of these websites had done the clickbait thing,” Affleck said. “I looked on it, and they had literally taken the conversation that I had had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I had said. I had gone on, said how much we respected each other, cared about each other, cared about our kids, put them first. It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

As the storyline circulated, Jennifer Garner trended on Twitter as fans and friends jumped to her defense over the allegedly “disrespectful” things Affleck said about her. He told Kimmel that the entire situation was very upsetting.

“Really, it's about my kids, I just got to draw a line,” Affleck said. “Like, that's not true. I don't believe that, it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe. And I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”

This really upsets you?” Kimmel asked.

“It hurts my feelings,” Affleck replied.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

