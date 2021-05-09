Fans go wild as Ben Affleck praises ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Mother's Day tribute: 'Co-parenting at its best'

Jennifer Lopez isn't the only ex — or Jennifer — Ben Affleck is keeping close to. While the 48-year-old actor and director is rumored to have been paying visits to his former fiancée following her broken engagement to Alex Rodriguez, it's ex-wife Jennifer Garner who is the subject of his Mother's Day shoutout.

On Sunday Affleck took to Instagram to heap praise on Garner, 49, with whom he shares three children: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

Ben Affleck praised ex-wife Jennifer Garner (pictured in 2014) on Mother's Day. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

"So happy to share these kids with you," the Oscar winner wrote alongside a series of old family photos, taking care to blur out their children's faces. "Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do."

He signed off with "Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Among the photos Affleck shared is a shot of the family dressed for Halloween in Wizard of Oz-inspired costumes. Garner, wearing a pink gown as Glinda the Good Witch, holds baby Cowardly Lion Samuel, while Violet portrays Dorothy, Seraphina wears a Scarecrow costume and Affleck steps in as the Tin Man.

He also included a video clip of Garner whispering, "Don't tell anyone, but I think I'll be home for bedtime."

One commenter called the post "co-parenting at its best."

"This is really sweet and a great example of co-parenting. Good for you both!" agreed another fan, while another joked, "Guys, if you get back together, world peace will follow."

Co-stars in Pearl Harbor and Daredevil, Garner and Affleck were wed in 2005, but announced their separation in 2015; their divorce was finalized in the fall of 2018. Despite their split, they've each spoken warmly about one another in interviews. Affleck has called their divorce "the biggest regret of [his] life," while Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in March that they remain amicable.

"When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” she told the magazine. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

Affleck's not the only ex showing his former spouse love on Mother's Day. Jay Cutler recognized ex Kristin Cavallari, with whom he shares three kids, while Ryan Dorsey honored the late Naya Rivera, mother to their son Josey.

