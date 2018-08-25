Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Divorce Settlement Is Reportedly Complete

From ELLE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have settled their divorce case, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ's sources, the settlement process was especially lengthy because Affleck and Garner didn't have a prenup, meaning that all of their earnings from their 12-year marriage were combined.

The couple seem to have agreed to joint custody, although their settlement agreement does not outline how custody will be shared.

Per TMZ: "We're told they have gotten along great co-parenting the kids, and feel it's better to shift custody back and forth depending on work schedules rather than abide by a rigid formula."

The divorce will reportedly be finalized when Affleck completes his current stint in rehab. The actor has struggled with sobriety for years, but has had a particularly rough time battling his addiction during the last 18 months. When he completes rehab, he'll be able to sign the agreement and the divorce will reportedly be final.

