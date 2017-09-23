#BatmanDay: Let's celebrate with this look at the insane 'Justice League' RC Batmobile
“Where does he get those wonderful toys?”
Jack Nicholson‘s Clown Prince of Crime, who expressed the sentiment so memorably in Tim Burton‘s Batman, is far from alone when it comes to admiring the Caped Crusader’s impressive collection of gadgets, gizmos, and geegaws. The most iconic of the Bat-toys, however, will always be the Batmobile. With every new TV show and movie, Bruce Wayne’s alter ego breaks out a new model, and, as we revealed two months ago, Justice League is no exception. The latest Batmobile is indeed a deluxe ride — and to accompany the ultimate Bat-toy, we’d like to show you the (literal) ultimate toy version.
In celebration of Batman Day, you can check out all the new features of Mattel’s “Ultimate Justice League Batmobile” in the video above. The app-enabled supersized RC car, controlled by your smart device, accommodates a 6-inch figure (included). It spews smoke from the exhaust, has “jump mode” hydraulics, hood-mounted missile launchers, a cockpit camera that provides POV video, and all the requisite sound and light effects.
The $250 vehicle measures at a whopping 28 inches long, 15 inches wide. It’s currently available for pre-order at major retailers and will be in stores timed to the film’s Nov. 17 release.
Aside from the Batmobile, Mattel has also unveiled toy versions of Batman’s other Justice League creations: the giant Flying Fox, an airborne mobile HQ, and the Knightcrawler, a tank-like all-terrain vehicle. All the new ships are designed for the 6-inch-scale superhero figures, which include Dark Knight, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg, who are all available in talking ($15 each) and non-talking ($10 each) versions.
Of course, those who prefer smaller-scale toys (and smaller price tags) can choose the Hot Wheels version of the Batmobile or a selection of Hot Wheels “Character Cars” whose designs are inspired by the various DC do-gooders.
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
195