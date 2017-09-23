BatmanDay: Let's celebrate with this look at the insane 'Justice League' RC Batmobile

“Where does he get those wonderful toys?”

Jack Nicholson‘s Clown Prince of Crime, who expressed the sentiment so memorably in Tim Burton‘s Batman, is far from alone when it comes to admiring the Caped Crusader’s impressive collection of gadgets, gizmos, and geegaws. The most iconic of the Bat-toys, however, will always be the Batmobile. With every new TV show and movie, Bruce Wayne’s alter ego breaks out a new model, and, as we revealed two months ago, Justice League is no exception. The latest Batmobile is indeed a deluxe ride — and to accompany the ultimate Bat-toy, we’d like to show you the (literal) ultimate toy version.

In celebration of Batman Day, you can check out all the new features of Mattel’s “Ultimate Justice League Batmobile” in the video above. The app-enabled supersized RC car, controlled by your smart device, accommodates a 6-inch figure (included). It spews smoke from the exhaust, has “jump mode” hydraulics, hood-mounted missile launchers, a cockpit camera that provides POV video, and all the requisite sound and light effects.

The $250 vehicle measures at a whopping 28 inches long, 15 inches wide. It’s currently available for pre-order at major retailers and will be in stores timed to the film’s Nov. 17 release.

Read More