Bad Bunny Takes Flight in Gucci’s Latest Valigeria Campaign: Shop the Collection

Bad Bunny is traveling solo for Gucci’s latest Valigeria campaign. The 30-year-old rapper hits the airport carrying luggage from Gucci’s Savoy collection, now available in a range of vibrant colors to spice up your travel season.

The fashion house posted footage of the campaign on X on Saturday (April 6) with the caption, “Bad Bunny takes a trip with the House’s signature luggage-in hand in the latest Gucci Valigeria campaign.”

The “Monaco” singer is no stranger to travel. He’s currently on the road for his Most Wanted Tour, which stops in Washington, D.C., on April 9 and Brooklyn Barclay’s Center on April 11, 12 and 13.

Gucci’s Savoy collection of duffle bags, backpacks, trolleys and accessories are available in the fashion houses’s signature GG monogram motif with accents of bright blue, florescent pink, orange and green.

The new drop includes the GG Rubber Effect Duffle ($3,700) in bright blue leather. Made from GG rubber-effect leather, the fluorescent duffle bag features polyester lining, two zippered pockets, an adjustable shoulder strap and a removeable ID tag.

The GG rubber effect duffle measures 20.5 x 13 inches x 11 inches, making it roomy enough to take on a trip for spring break, music festival season, summer vacation and other travel excursions. The bag is available in blue, black and in Gucci’s monogram print with bright blue leather trim.

Gucci’s Valigeria campaign was conceived by Gucci creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Bad Bunny starred in part one of Gucci’s Valigeria with Kendall Jenner last year. The duo reportedly split in December, though neither confirmed that they were dating. Jenner also appears solo in Gucci’s new Valigeria campaign showcasing the women’s collection.

Shop the collection here.

