‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer Brings Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Back to Miami

Mike and Marcus are back in the first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The Sony film arrives June 7 and serves as a comeback vehicle of sorts on multiple fronts. It’s Smith’s first blockbuster movie play since slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. It’s also a return for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers behind Batgirl, which Warner Bros. Discovery shelved in 2022 as a tax writeoff.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The duo, known as Adil & Bilall, scored a hit scored a hit with Bad Boys for Life, which was released just before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters and became the top-grossing film of 2020. In 2022, audiences saw more of their work when Marvel unveiled episodes they directed of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Bad Boys began life as a 1995 Michael Bay film, with the director returning for 2003’s Bad Boys 2. The franchise follows the adventures of two Miami cops, and played a role in Smith becoming a movie star, with the first installment coming a year before breakout roles in Independence Day, followed the next summer by Men in Black.

Bad Boys for Life teamed Smith and Martin with younger actors, who return for the sequel, including Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter