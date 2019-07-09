'Bachelorette' frontrunner asks fans to stop threatening his family amid cheating allegations

The Bachelorette frontrunner Jed Wyatt is asking that fans stop threatening his family after his ex-girlfriend Hayley Stevens said that she and Wyatt were still together when he signed up for the show.

The 25-year-old singer from Tennessee took to his Instagram on Monday to open up about the “damaging” letters and phone calls that his family has received since Stevens opened up about Wyatt’s alleged motives for going on the reality dating series. Now, he’s saying that the attacks have taken a “mental and physical” toll on not only himself and his family, but also others on the show, including star Hannah Brown.

“It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public,” Wyatt wrote. “I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.”

He also thanked those who have reserved judgment until the end of the season when he’s able to speak more openly about Stevens’ claims — including the allegation that the singer saw the show as a platform for his burgeoning career.

“He told me [early on] that he had applied,” Stevens told People. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”

Wyatt addressed the notion during a one-on-one with Hannah Brown early on in the season, where he admitted to being “so clueless” when he first signed up for the show.

“I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it,” he said. “But my first thought was this is like a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Still, Stevens told People that Wyatt insisted that the show “was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Friends and fans of Wyatt are now responding to his latest Instagram plea to show their support for him, despite what his truth may be.

“No matter what he’s [sic] did or didn’t do, there’s no reason for people to be attacking his family,” one person commented. “If we were persecuted for the actions of our families we’d all be in a sad place.”

Others, however, are still vocalizing disappointment in the contestant for signing up to appear on the series with the wrong intentions.

“Maybe you should've thought about the consequences before you signed up on this show to use Hannah for your own benefit,” one critic wrote.

