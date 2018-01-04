From doing 'Baby Driver' doughnuts to sledding with the kids, how celebs are faring during the 'bomb cyclone'

This is how Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort plays in the snow. (Photo: Ansel Elgort via Twitter)

The “bomb cyclone” has brought snow, sleet, and wind to the East Coast — and something new for people to document on social media besides food porn, cat pics, and Trump outrage.

Celebrities aren’t immune from bad weather — unless they, say, extend their incredibly lavish, five-star vacays — and they’ve been sharing their personal winter storm updates. Out on New York’s Long Island, where there’s a blizzard warning, Ansel Elgort previewed Baby Driver 2, doing doughnuts in a parking lot. (Don’t try that at home, kids.)

Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride pic.twitter.com/oUyVi787BH — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) January 4, 2018





About an hour north of NYC, dad of the year Bruce Willis played in the snow like a kid with one of his children.

View photos Bruce Willis (Image: Emma Heming Willis via Instagram) More

The snow seemed to take a toll on him. (Just kidding — he was just being silly.)

View photos Bruce Willis (Image: Emma Heming Willis via Instagram) More

Meanwhile, NYC resident Jaimie Alexander probably wished she was back home in Texas. (But, damn, doesn’t her eye makeup look perfect?)





Here are some others…

Liev Schreiber also enjoyed family time with his boys.

Tim Daly took a walk — perhaps with Téa Leoni.

HUMANS!!! Have a great Snow Day! pic.twitter.com/QZCiSd9XPh — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) January 4, 2018





Also on a romantic stroll? Sarah Hyland with Wells Adams.

“The show will go on” was the motto of Uma Thurman, who headed to the theater for a performance in The Parisian Woman.

Zach Braff was also strolling. Wonder if he photobombed anyone.

Donald Trump Jr. obsessed over the, um, snowflakes:





Malin Akerman dreamed of the Left Coast.

Catherine Zeta-Jones stayed in style.

Neil Patrick Harris embraced the snowy welcome home from his trip to Argentina.

Amanda Seyfried played in the snow with her beloved pup, Finn.

And Bethenny Frankel played with filters.

View photos Bethenny Frankel (Image: Bethenny Frankel via Instagram) More

If you’re in the thick of it, stay warm — and safe. And, by all means, share photos on social media. What else do we have to do in this weather than to look at them.







