TBT: When '80s stars Corey Feldman and Corey Haim ruled the teen scene

Certain things are essential to the ’80s: Jane Fonda’s workouts, shoulder pads, Cabbage Patch Kids, and, for anyone coming of age at the time, the dynamic duo of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.

The teen stars of 1987’s The Lost Boys, 1988’s License to Drive, and 1989’s Dream a Little Dream recalled meeting and befriending each other on the set of the former, during a July 2007 interview on Larry King Live. They said they were aware of each other even before they met, because they had competed for the roles of “Mouth” in The Goonies (a part that went to Feldman) and the title role in Lucas (which went to Haim).

When they finally came face to face, one of Hollywood’s most famous teen duos was born. For years, they partied together, struggled with drug addictions and sexual abuse, and co-starred in several more films.

In 2007, they documented their lives on a reality show, The Two Coreys, which is what they were promoting when they talked to King. He asked them about the “special magic” between the two of them.

“We just clicked, chemistry for ourselves,” Haim said. “And people, I guess, get wind of it. Like, ‘Wow, these two have something off camera.’ … We can complete each other’s sentences.”

Feldman added, “It’s like — I’ve worked with a lot of great people through the years. And with Corey, you know, you set us in front of a camera and tell us to go and it just happens. And there’s really no explaining that, you know?”

Sadly, the reality show was near the end for Haim, who died of pneumonia in 2010, at the age of 38. Feldman, who’s continued to act and perform music, has executive-produced a new TV movie about the former idols. Relive the duo’s heyday when A Tale of Two Coreys airs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 6, on Lifetime.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: