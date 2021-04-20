'It's about time': Cypress Hill's longtime cannabis proponent B-Real on legalization measures sweeping America

Kevin Polowy
·Senior Correspondent, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read

B-Real is feeling vindicated these days. The Cypress Hill rapper, born Louis Freese, has long been one of the most high-profile cannabis proponents, recording tracks over the years that included “Legalize It,” “Hits From the Bong” and “I Wanna Get High,” and accessorizing live shows with a giant inflatable Buddha holding a pot leaf.

Weed was legal in exactly zero states when Cypress Hill first landed on the scene with its self-titled debut 30 years ago this summer.

Since then, 17 states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the U.S., while 36 others made it available for medicinal purposes.

“All any of us can say is ‘It’s about time,’” B-Real told Yahoo Entertainment during a recent interview in advance of 4/20, the annual (if still unofficial) celebration of all things cannabis. “We knew it was possible. We knew that one day it would come. It was just how quickly would people activate, and fight the fight, and fight for their right to have cannabis? And I think that it’s out there, even for people who don’t necessarily get stoned, maybe they want to use it as medication for an ailment or some therapy as opposed to a pharmaceutical.”

B-Real has capitalized on the country’s evolving and increasingly tolerant attitude toward weed, launching his own booming cannabis line called Dr. Greenthumb, named after Cypress Hill’s eponymous 1998 hit. In addition to a product line that includes strains, vaporizes, G-pens and more, Dr. Greenthumb has six dispensaries already open in California with an additional one planned as well as its first out-of-state location in Tulsa, Okla.

New York became the latest state to pass legalization efforts at the end of March. Despite the recent headway, however, B-Real doesn’t see a clear path to legalization nationwide.

“Some of these states that are holding out, it’s ridiculous,” he says. “It works. The methodology works. Cannabis works. It heals people. It makes people better. And they gotta come in with the rest of us that saw that light.”

But “there’s a lot of conservatives everywhere, a lot of religious voters that no one ever wanted to piss off or drive away,” he says. “Some of the states that are in the Bible belt region, those are probably gonna be the last to roll over, if they roll over. I would imagine they will, because it’s about the vote of the people. And if the people there say, ‘Hey, we want cannabis, too, they’ll get it there. People gotta do the work.”

As a ganjapreneur himself, one thing B-Real can attest to is the profitability of a regulated, highly taxed marijuana business that is earning states that have legalized big bucks.

“You see the revenue streams that can be created from the cannabis industry,” he says. “You cannot look away from that.”

Cypress Hill will perform a virtual 4/20 set today live from The Roxy.

Watch: Cheech and Chong on how their classic stoner comedy 'Up in Smoke' helped make the world safe for legal marijuana:

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Snares New Directing Trio (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new directing team has joined the Spider-Verse. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers (a current Oscar nominee), and Justin K. Thompson have been tapped by Sony Pictures Animation to direct the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Although Dos Santos’ directing role had been previously reported, the trio have been working […]

  • First 'Shang-Chi' trailer wins rave reviews on Twitter: 'You have no idea how long I've waited for this movie'

    Marvel's first martial-arts blockbuster draws widespread praise for its action sequences and Asian representation.

  • The One Detox Myth You Need To Stop Believing, Says Dietitian

    Today's current diet culture has the world believing that if you eat or drink a certain way, you need to "detox" your body from all of those unhealthy foods. Whether it's after a weekend of indulging or an entire winter season of comfort foods, the idea of cleansing your body and starting fresh may sound like something refreshing to endure—and companies have certainly capitalized on it. Detox teas, juice cleanses, and many other expensive health products are on the shelf promoting a healthier, happier body with just a few days of consuming these products and "detoxing". Believing this is the ultimate detox myth people usually fall for, thinking a carrot-turmeric juice or a hot flat-belly tea will fix their problems. In reality, there is only one drink that can truly detox your body, and that's water.Didn't see that one coming, did you? While we have been conditioned to believe that there are certain drinks and diets to go on to detox our bodies, in reality, our bodies are meant to naturally detox those "toxins" in our body without us having to do any kind of extra effort via juice cleanses or detox diets. Your liver is your body's natural detoxifier and can help detoxify any of those unhealthy toxins in your body, according to Medical News Today.Yet unfortunately, the marketing of these detoxes and cleanses has the world believing that the liver can't function properly without them, and most of the time, these products aren't even approved by the FDA, according to John Hopkins Medicine.So what's fact and what's fiction? And how can drinking water detox our body differently compared to these branded juice cleanses and diets?Jessica Bippen, RD for Essentia Water, gives us a deeper understanding of how hydration is the ultimate way to detox your body and why you need to disassociate other harmful detoxing methods. Here's what she had to say, and for even more helpful drinking tips, be sure to read up on our list of 108 Most Popular Sodas Ranked by How Toxic They Are."Detoxes" promote toxic diet culture.Detoxes and cleanses are rooted in the same belief that restricting food is the answer to losing weight, which just isn't true. There is not scientific evidence to support that food restriction works long-term. Even if a detox can help with fast weight loss but it won't be sustainable. According to Harvard Health, these low-calorie diets will conserve energy and lower your body's metabolism rate, which means when you resume normal eating you will rapidly gain the weight back."These detoxes typically turn into another form of yo-yo dieting or a restriction-binge cycle," says Bippen. "The marketing around selling detoxes catches people in a vulnerable state when they're desperate for change. Most people (even if unintentionally) approach detox with a 'quick-fix mindset' hoping the detox or cleanse will give them the results they're looking for in terms of health."Detoxes usually lack many of those essential nutrients your body needs in order to properly function. Without protein, fatty acids, or essential nutrients—like fiber in carbohydrates, or antioxidants—assist your body every day in terms of energy, brain function, muscle recovery, immune system, and your overall well-being.Harvard Health also points out that detoxes this restrictive can increase your risk of developing metabolic acidosis, which happens when you disrupt your body's acid base, which causes excessive acidity to enter your bloodstream. This can even lead to early death.Thankfully, your body knows how to naturally detox without an expensive and restrictive diet plan, and drinking enough water throughout the day is an easy way to significantly improve your body's detoxification process."Detoxing is actually an ongoing process that your body does all on its own in order to survive," says Bippen. "It's better to focus on supporting your natural detoxification pathways daily by drinking water, rather than opting for a restrictive diet, juice cleanse, or expensive detox kit."Your body naturally detoxes using water.Bippen is not suggesting going on a "water cleanse" instead of a juice cleanse, but advising that you simply prioritize keeping your body hydrated while also eating a variety of nutritious foods."Rather than going on a restrictive diet or juice cleanse, I recommend focusing on hydration," says Bippen. "Your body is made up of 70% water. If not properly hydrated, it's impossible for your body to function optimally. This includes the detoxification process that runs through your kidneys, liver, lymphatic system, intestinal tract, skin, and respiratory system.""Staying adequately hydrated helps flush out toxins through your kidneys, which you excrete through urine," Bippen continues. "It also helps remove harmful cell byproducts like urea and carbon dioxide from the bloodstream. Once filtered from the blood, water pushes out toxins through other detox channels like breathing and sweating."According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, a healthy adult male should be consuming at least 15.5 cups of water a day, and a healthy adult woman should aim for 11.5 cups a day. However, most bodies are different, so an easy way to calculate how much water to consume is by dividing your body weight in half and drinking that number in ounces of water. For example, if you are 160 pounds, you should aim for 80 ounces of water a day—or 10 cups."I recommend kickstarting your daily hydration by drinking water first thing in the morning," says Bippen, who hydrates with ionized alkaline water like Essentia for an extra boost in hydration. "This helps you rehydrate as soon as you wake up and sets the tone for the day in terms of your body functioning properly. I recommend drinking at least one cup of water before any other beverages like coffee."So before you reach for that detox or juice cleanse, try focusing on your water intake instead. Aim for drinking half your body weight in ounces of water, and look for ways to make your diet even more nutritious than it is. If you're not sure where to start, here's The One Simple Trick That Makes Any Meal Healthier, Say Dietitians.

  • Amanda Seyfried Wants to 'Share' Her Mank Oscars Recognition with Her Dad: He's 'a Lover of Old Movies'

    The Mean Girls actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Marion Davies in Mank

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • Movie night under the stars? This digital mini projector is 'phenomenal' — and it's on sale for just $50

    Why schlep to a movie theater when you can create your own? We found a top-rated mini projector for a whopping 60 percent off.

  • Is Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight Club the New Wave of Sports Entertainment?

    The blockbuster event was a spectacle designed to appeal to people who may not be boxing fans

  • The It List: Bindi Irwin welcomes a little one in 'Crikey! It's a Baby!,' Morgan Freeman plays an ex-cop in 'Vanquish,' the Oscars finally arrive and the best in pop culture the week of April 19, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for April 19-25, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • The Talk - Jared and Genevieve Padalecki Spill on 'Walker' and 'date day'

    Jared and Genevieve Padalecki dish on working on "Walker' together. Genevieve reveals what happened to her character, Emily. "I can't say too much per my boss, but I will say that it's not always what it seems. And it's going to be a wild and bumpy, fun ride and I'm really excited. Just when you think you know the answer you go, oh my God." Jared adds, "[Emily] was helping people down at the border taking water and supplies, and things went sideways, and she lost her life. That's why we are seeing her in flashbacks and visions...that's why we only see her in the past." On being able to live and work with his wife again, Jared says, "It's been pretty magical." He adds, "During Covid times my kids cannot come to set...but I can have my wife there because she's on the show as well. It's date day! I'll admit there have been a few times where we've been on set and it will be 5pm and we're both wrapped, [we say] let's tell the babysitter we're still filming and let's go get some sushi."

  • American Idol Contestant Cecil Ray Baker Charged with Burglary, Accused of Physically Abusing His Ex

    Cecil Ray Baker faces charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, Rockdale Police tells PEOPLE

  • OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot

    One America News Network producer Marty Golingan was fired after speaking to The New York Times for a piece that ran over the weekend and criticized his employer. He confirmed the news on Twitter, retweeting a Times journalist who reported his firing. A representative for OAN did not immediately return a request from comment on Golingan’s employment. Also Read: OANN Blasts YouTube Suspension: 'Arbitrary Rules Infringe Upon First Amendment Rights' In a Times piece from the weekend that looked at the cable network’s rightward turn and its role in shaping and echoing conservative talking points before and after the Capitol riot in January, Golingan took a harsh stance against the channel. He said that the network became more hardline and conservative throughout his employment, though it had seemed neutral and “scrappy” when he started there. His LinkedIn says he started at OAN in 2016, the same year OAN started gaining notoriety for broadcasting then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rallies in full. OAN’s coverage points hewed ever closer to the topics favored by Trump and his supporters, according to the Times report. Inevitably, when Trump began baselessly insisting that the 2020 election had been somehow stolen from him by President Joe Biden, OAN began focusing coverage on those claims, as well. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” said Golingan of his colleagues. While watching footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, during which Trump supporters stormed the nation’s capitol in a siege that left five dead, Golingan noticed a flag bearing his network’s logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” the producer told the Times. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.” Read original story OAN Producer Fired for Criticizing Accuracy of Network’s Coverage Since Capitol Riot At TheWrap

  • All Rise - The Victim

    The courtroom heats up with an organized crime murder trial.

  • 4 Marijuana Stocks to Buy on 420 Day That Could Soar 20% or More This Year

    April 20 -- is celebrated by many cannabis proponents. New York, New Mexico, and Virginia recently passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, bringing the total number of states where pot is or will soon be legal to 17. In keeping with the 420 theme, here are four marijuana stocks to buy on 420 day that could realistically soar 20% or more this year.

  • Asian community supports SF school board member criticized for offensive tweets

    "Those messages were not racist," said Lowell High School alum Vivian Tong, "I think they could have been worded more tactfully, but she was in such a position of pain. A lot of us in the Asian community don't speak up enough."

  • 3 Ways the Pandemic Changed Home Organization for 2021, According to the Pros

    Can you guess which rooms everyone wants to update this year?

  • Asian-owned beauty brands you need to know about

    Put your money where your mouth is by shopping with intention.

  • Dayna Kathan Quits Vanderpump Rules After 1 Season: ‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Been in a Long Time’

    Dayna Kathan’s departure comes months after several other cast members were fired or quit

  • Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors' win in Philly

    Stephen Curry stripped off his No. 30 jersey and handed stuffed duffle bags full of memorabilia to a Delaware state trooper who stopped in full uniform to shoot hoops on the playground with neighborhood kids. Curry put on a 3-point spectacle in Philly worthy of the trooper's own effort. Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

  • As Bitcoin tumbles, Dogecoin fans want to make 'DogeDay' happen on April 20

    With the price of Bitcoin slumping over the weekend, fans of the popular spoof cryptocurrency Dogecoin are hoping to make April 20 "Doge Day."

  • New 'Jeopardy!' guest host Anderson Cooper takes over, as Aaron Rodgers signs off

    The first of the CNN anchor's 10 episodes aired Monday.