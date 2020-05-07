What Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have learned about each other in quarantine

For Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the quarantine has been a time of learning about each other — eight years after they began dating. They famously met back in 1998, when they played love interests on That ‘70s Show.

“It’s really hard to learn things about each other 20 years into a friendship,” Kunis said Thursday, as the couple made a joint appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “But the one thing that I can say is my husband’s a really good teacher. So we're, you know, homeschooling our kids now. We’re piggybacking on the school’s Zoom sessions and then extending it... I have learned about myself, I am not a good teacher. I clearly don’t have that skill set, but my husband is fantastic at it.”

Kutcher struggled a little with the question of what he’s learned about his wife, but he concluded it’s that she’s an even better multitasker than he thought.

“I’m a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time type of person,” Kutcher said. “I can only have one drawer open in life. If I'm working, it's the work drawer and that's what's open and that's it and I'm in that drawer. Mila can have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing. I have to go to a closet to get my work done so the kids aren’t zooming through, but she can be teaching the kid how to ride a bike, while cooking, while on a producer call at the same time and somehow pull it all off and I don’t know how you do that. It’s even more amazing than I knew.”

The parents of 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, 3, appeared to still be crazy in love.

“I think you find my neurosis fun and funny and non-judgmental and that's why I think this works,” Kunis said.

“It’s called love,” Kutcher said. “I love you.”

Kunis answered, “I know, and I’m really grateful for that.”

But they weren’t all lovey-dovey. At one point, noted tech entrepreneur Kutcher teased his wife, who’s not on social media, about her lack of understanding on the subject, as she described a video the two posted publicly to promote a wine they’re selling for charity.

“This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media," he said. “She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.’ So, she’s not pretending when she’s like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?’”

Kutcher and Kunis married in July 2015.

