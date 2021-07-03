Ashley Tisdale celebrates her 36th birthday with her baby and ‘no filter’ pic

Ashley Tisdale celebrated her 36th birthday. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her 36th birthday, mommy style.

The High School Musical alum took to her Instagram on July 2 to share a pic of herself in a brown bathing suit, plush white robe, and sunglasses. In the photo, Tisdale holds a beverage, while her infant Jupiter — who she welcomed earlier this year with her husband Christopher French — is saddled on her hip.

“This is 36,” she wrote in the caption.

It wasn’t the only birthday post Tisdale shared with fans. The Young & Hungry producer shared a follow up post on her Instagram Story in which she sported blue star pajamas and no makeup. She captioned the pic, “No filter no problem. 36 and feeling good. Maybe a little tired lol. Thank you for all the birthday love yesterday, I truly felt all of it.”

Tisdale, who is the founder of the wellness website Frenshe , also took to the blog to share some insights into what she has learned over the past year.

“One thing I realized this past year is how important it is to connect with people, even if it’s just the guy or girl you often spot at your favorite coffee shop,” the actress wrote. “While staying home last year, those were the small moments I missed the most. It’s also been interesting to see the different paths some of my friends took. Some friends I was super close to feel farther away, and others stayed connected and we became closer.”

Recently, Tisdale showed off how she’s keeping her High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens close. She posted a pic of Hudgens meeting baby "JuJu" to her Instagram.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Access Hollywood of the adorable introduction, "I think [Jupiter] just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her. Vanessa was just teary-eyed and she just couldn't believe it, she just kept on staring at her. It was so cute."

Between friendships and her little one, it sounds like Tisdale has plenty to celebrate as she goes into her next trip around the sun.

