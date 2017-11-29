Armie Hammer's awkward first rehearsal/makeout session with Timothée Chalamet

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recounted their very awkward time breaking the ice for their film Call Me by Your Name. The two actors had barely met and had little time to rehearse, but the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, randomly picked a scene in which their characters roll on the grass and make out.

The two actors were game and dove lips first into it. After a moment of awkward kissing, Guadagnino gave them a note to add some passion. Hammer and Chalamet obliged and turned up the intensity. After a few moments of intense kissing, they realized that the director had left and they were kissing just for the sake of it.

