Ariana Grande reveals new Mariah Carey collaboration: 'Dream come true'

Ariana Grande has announced a "dream" collaboration.

The "thank u, next" singer revealed Wednesday she will drop a remix of her song "Yes, And?" featuring Mariah Carey this Friday.

On Instagram, Grande described Carey as "the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration," adding, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey."

She also wrote, "It means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally."'

Grande previously collaborated with Carey and Jennifer Hudson in 2020 on a remix of the the Queen of Christmas' song "Oh Santa!," which they performed in Carey's "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special." In December, Grande performed the song live with Carey at Madison Square Garden.

News of the remix comes after Carey was named as one of the nominees Saturday for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside singers like Mary J. Blige and Cher. Carey also recently announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas tied to the anniversary of her 10th studio album, "The Emancipation of Mimi."

Grande, meanwhile, will debut her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," in March. The lead single "Yes, And?," on which she addresses her critics, was released on Jan. 12. She has said she will not release any more singles from the album ahead of its debut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey to collaborate on 'Yes, And?' remix