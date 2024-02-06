Mariah Carey returning to Las Vegas for Celebration of Mimi shows: All the details

Christmas is coming early for Las Vegas this year.

Mariah Carey announced Tuesday she's returning to Las Vegas for a series of performances this April at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, will be in honor of the anniversary of her 10th studio album, "The Emancipation of Mimi."

"The Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career," according to a press release.

Carey will be performing eight shows on April 12, April 13, April 17, April 19, April 20, April 24, April 26 and April 27.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer previously held multiple concert residencies in Las Vegas, including #1 to Infinity, which lasted from May 2015 to July 2017, and The Butterfly Returns, which lasted from July 2018 to February 2020.

Released in April 2005, "The Emancipation of Mimi" was a commercial hit for Carey and became one of the 21st century's best-selling albums, spawning hits including "It's Like That," "Shake It Off," "We Belong Together" and more. It later made Rolling Stone's list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri and Nelly were among the artists featured.

The announcement comes two days after Carey appeared at the 2024 Grammys, where she presented the best pop solo performance award to Miley Cyrus on Sunday.

"I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment," Cyrus said. "And I could have missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey!"

In December, Carey concluded her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, which consisted of 16 shows during the holiday season. "You bring me so much joy, and the world needs this joy," she said during the final performance. "There's no greater joy than Christmas."

How to get Mariah Carey tickets Las Vegas shows

Tickets for Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas will be available via Ticketmaster and go on sale to the public on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. ET. Citi cardmembers can access pre-sale tickets starting on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. ET, while MGM Rewards members and SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can access a pre-sale starting on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

