Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez, and fans think they noticed a family connection to her ring

Ariana Grande’s announcement Sunday that she’s engaged to Dalton Gomez came with a close-up look at her ring — and it’s stunning.

Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez. (Photo: Instagram)

Fans quickly noticed that it looked a lot like a pearl ring that she showed them back in October 2014. At the time, the “My Favorite Things” singer said the bauble had a very special meaning: Her grandmother had given it to her from her grandfather’s tie pin. Frank Grande died in July of that year, and his famous granddaughter was understandably devastated.

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

They flooded the older post with photos of her new ring, which features a pearl next to a diamond. Comments such as, “when I tell u I’m SOBBING” and “imagine how proud grandpa grande would be rn,” popped up.

Reps for Grande could not be reached for details.

However, Simon G. Jewelry CEO Zaven Ghanimian offered his take on the meaningful piece of jewelry:

“Ariana’s ring is an oval diamond set at a diagonal angle alongside a single white pearl in white gold or platinum, creating a modern yet feminine look that aligns with her overall style perfectly,” he tells Yahoo Entertainment. “We believe this stone is roughly 4 [carats], ranging in price from $50,000 to $100,000. The pearl is harder to tell but it could be a cultured, bleached pearl or a natural South Seas pearl. Furthermore, if the center stone is a lab-grown diamond, which there’s no way for us to know, the value could be anywhere from $27,000 to $32,000.”

He notes that oval-shaped diamonds have been a trend among his customers in recent years, and he expects that to continue.

“The combination of the oval diamond set at an angle and a single pearl is a pretty unique design!” Ghanimian says.

