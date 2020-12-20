Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 'Forever n then some'

Ariana Grande has announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, according to an Instagram announcement posted by the pop star.

Grande showed off her hefty diamond engagement ring, which is accented with a pearl, in a series of photos that also included candid shots of her and Gomez. The “Thank U, Next” singer was first linked to the real estate agent in February, and confirmed the relationship in May with her “Stuck with U” music video.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned the post.

This marks the 27-year-old’s second engagement. She and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson were engaged in June 2018, but broke it off that October.

Grande’s happy news was met with well-wishes from fans and friends.

“YAYYYYYY!!!! So happy for you guys!!” wrote Hailey Bieber.

“Congrats to these two amazing souls,” added Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun. “Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited,” a source close to the couple tells People of the engagement. “This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: