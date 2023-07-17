Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (Photo: Instagram via Ariana Grande)

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are going their separate ways after more than two years of marriage. The news comes one day after the 30-year-old singer attended the Wimbledon finals without her wedding ring.

A source tells People the couple separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship." TMZ reported Grande and Gomez have been separated since January.

The two wed in May 2021 and Grande posted a tribute to her husband on their anniversary two months ago. A rep for the superstar did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

On Sunday, Grande sat center court for Wimbledon with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. (Actor Andrew Garfield was flanked to her left.) The former Voice coach has been in the U.K. filming the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the hit musical. Fans were quick to notice Grande's lack of bling on her ring finger. TMZ quickly reported that the Grammy-winning singer and Dalton have "had marriage trouble of late" and hit a "rough patch" two months ago.

Ariana Grande sits next to actors Jonathan Bailey (left) and Andrew Garfield (right) without her wedding ring from Dalton Gomez. (Photo: WireImage)

Gomez works as a luxury as director of the estates division for luxury real estate company Aaron Kirman Group. In April, the internet speculated he and Grande were on the rocks when he deactivated his Instagram account. However, the "Dangerous Woman" singer seemed to put those whispers to rest on their anniversary. On May 15, Grande shared a never-before-scene photo from their wedding day. "2 (3.5 together!) I love him so," she captioned an image on her Instagram story.

Grande and the real estate agent began dating in Jan. 2020. They quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and announced their engagement 11 months later. In May 2021, the pair wed in a super intimate ceremony at the pop star's home in Montecito, Calif.

Unlike Grande's previous high-profile relationships (Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, Big Sean) she very much remained under the radar with Gomez. That was intentional, according to insiders.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," a source told People in 2020.

Throughout their three and a half years together, the pair never made an official public appearance as a couple. Aside from some rare social media posts, Gomez largely remained absent from her Instagram feed and out of sight to her 377 million Instagram followers.

This was Grande's first marriage. She was previously engaged to Pete Davidson, but the two did not make it to the altar.