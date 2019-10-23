Jason Momoa welcomes Zoë Kravitz to the DC Extended Universe: 'She's going to be amazing'

The DC Extended Universe is becoming a real family affair. Zoë Kravitz recently landed the coveted role of Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’s upcoming franchise relaunch, The Batman. And her stepfather, Jason Momoa — a.k.a. Aquaman — is thrilled to give her a hero’s welcome to her new digs. “It’s super-cool that we’re both in DC/Warner Bros.,” the actor told Yahoo Entertainment while chatting about his new Apple TV+ series, See. (Watch our video interview above.)

The actor, who publicly played the proud stepdad in an Instagram post that went up shortly after the news broke, says he’s not the only member of Kravitz’s extended family excited for her DCEU debut. “Her sister and brother get to see her in that,” Momoa says, referring to his two children with Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet. “It’s really cool to see that through their eyes.”

Momoa has first-hand experience of watching his kids see their own family members in superhero garb. When we spoke with him before the release of Aquaman in 2018, he was visibly moved at the thought of sharing the movie with his children. “I’m going to watch it with my babies, and I think it’s gonna be one of the coolest things that ever happened in my life. To hold my children’s hands and watch that movie.”

With two DCEU movies under his belt, the team-up adventure Justice League and his solo Aquaman feature, Momoa is happy to be a (buff) shoulder for Kravitz to lean on as she adjust to her new superhero status. But then again, he doesn’t think his stepdaughter will require much assistance as she suits up in her new cat-themed costume. “She needs no advice; she’s so amazing,” he says, beaming. “I’m just excited for her to put in the training, and she’s going to be amazing at the action. She has so much presence and power, and is a phenomenal actress.”

The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: