Jason Momoa’s retelling of his daughter’s birth story is a wild ride: ‘Run all the lights... I’ll pay for everything’

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa with their daughter Lola at the Cocktail at Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 in Rome on July 4, 2019. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi)

Jason Momoa’s retelling of his daughter’s birth story is a wild ride.

In an interview with Esquire, the Aquaman star detailed the events leading up to his daughter with Lisa Bonet, Lola, being born in 2007. It involved a plane, high-speed car travel, the Predator and Benjamin Bratt.

“It was the hottest day, July 20,” recalled Momoa, who was in Toronto filming Stargate: Atlantis when Bonet’s water broke early. He had “no air-conditioning” in the apartment he was staying in, “so I was sleeping in the front window. I missed about 70 calls. And I woke up and freaked the f**k out.”

Momoa quickly called the Stargate office and a “badass producer” cleared him to leave.

“He’s like, ‘Jason, get in the f**king car, get to the f**king airport!’” he remembered.

The first flight out had “one seat left on the f**king back of the plane,” Momoa continued. And that was fine, but the newbie actor — who hadn’t yet appeared on Game of Thrones or in Aquaman — had one request. “I tell the lady, ‘Listen, I’m having a baby — make sure everyone sits down so I can get off the plane first.’”

He did make a swift exit — past actor Benjamin Bratt.

“He was in first class,” Momoa said. “And when I ran past him, I’m like, Oh, shit, Benjamin Bratt!” sounding starstruck over the former Law & Order actor. “And he was like, ‘Go, go, go.’” (Momoa said Bratt being there was the “best” part of the story.)

Momoa with his daughter, Lola, and son, Wolf:

Momoa said that he came “barreling out of the terminal, like the Predator, like ‘GET OUT OF THE WAY!’”

And his ride from the airport to Bonet was equality as wild.

“I get in the car. I go, like, ‘Dude, I don’t care, run all the lights... I’ll pay for everything,” he said.

And, yes, he made it. “In the nick of time,” he said. “I had about two hours with [Bonet] in the tub, and my baby girl was born.”

Momoa and Bonet married in 2017 after 12 years together. They had a son, Wolf, in 2008. Momoa is also stepfather to Bonet’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoë Kravitz.

In the interview, he also talked about bonding with Kravitz, saying one of the first times he met her, he took the teen rock climbing — his favorite sport — to show her that he wasn’t going anywhere and would always there for her at the end of her rope.

Momoa posted a sweet message to his stepdaughter this week after it was announced that she landed the role of Catwoman in The Batman.

