Angus Cloud's mother speaks out on her son's death, says 'he did not intend to check out of this world'

Angus Cloud's mother speaks out about his death. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Angus Cloud’s mother is addressing the speculation surrounding her son’s death.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star, who played Fezco on the HBO series, died on July 31 at his family’s home in Oakland, Calif. Though his cause of death has not been released and an investigation by the police is in process, some speculated that he died by suicide due to a statement made by the family. In their statement, the family highlighted Cloud’s “battle with mental health,” which was exacerbated by the death of his father. Cloud’s father, who the family called the HBO star’s “best friend,” died after a short battle with lung cancer, per TMZ.

Cloud’s mother Lisa Cloud McLaughlin took to her private Facebook account on Aug. 5 to write about her son’s death, per Deadline. She shared with her followers, “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

She also wrote that her son, whose birth name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, spoke about assisting family members with college, and that he spent his last day cleaning his room and tidying the house.

"I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that,” she continued. “I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

She noted that though "social media posts have suggested his death was intentional," that was "not the case."

“To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life,” she concluded.

Cloud’s co-workers on the hit series, which is not yet filming its third season, took time to express their sorrow over his death. Zendaya, whose character Rue is friends with Cloud’s Fezco on Euphoria, penned a tribute to her late co-star on Instagram, writing that “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)."

"I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh," she added.

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, Fezco’s Season 2 love interest, wrote, "Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."