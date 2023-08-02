Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' love interest Maude Apatow says her heart is 'broken' after his death: 'Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was'

Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow promote the second season of Euphoria on January 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old Euphoria actor who died Monday, formed deep bonds with others, especially those who worked with him.

The outpouring of love for Cloud continued Wednesday, as Maude Apatow, his co-star on the HBO drama, in which he played drug dealer Fezco (Fez), paid tribute. The two shared many scenes together, as their characters, Lexi and Fez, shared a relationship that promised to turn into a love affair.

"Angus was the funniest person ever," Apatow posted. "I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

She added a personal note for the actor: "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."

Some of Cloud's other co-stars on Euphoria, his first acting job, have sent kind words in the past few days.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote, using Cloud's birth name. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Zendaya added, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Castmate Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, shared her own heartfelt words.

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she wrote on social media. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Another co-star, Storm Reid, shared video of Cloud talking directly to the camera, recalling a time when a fan asked him, "Hey, aren't you from Euphoria?" to which he answered, "No, I'm from Oakland."

(Photo: Storm Reid via Instagram)

Actress Alexa Demie reportedly remembered Cloud with a snapshot of them together and a broken heart emoji.

(Photo: Instagram via Pop Crave)

Barbie Ferreira noted that Cloud "will be missed tremendously" and that she loved him "so much."

"I can't believe it's real," Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye on Euphoria, shared. "I miss you so much. I'll never forget our conversations. You were so funny and such a good person. Your story was so inspiring to me. For now, I guess this is goodbye."

Javon Walton, the young actor who played Fez's younger sibling, told him to "rest easy brother."

For cast member Hunter Schafer, Cloud was "a sunshine," Schafer captured a photo of him smiling. "to have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. i'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much. I love you angus. thank you for everything."

Drake, who's an executive producer on the show, cited Cloud as a "good soul."

(Photo: Instagram)

The show's creator Sam Levinson issued a written statement: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family."

It was Cloud's family that announced the news of his death, reportedly hours after his mother had called 911 to report a possible overdose. Her son had been staying with her in Oakland following the death of his father, with whom he was close, just days ago.

The statement read: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

A source told TMZ that Cloud "had been battling severe suicidal thoughts" after his father's death.

Cloud had filmed three other projects that have yet to be released: the drama Freaky Tales, an untitled monster movie for Universal Pictures and a thriller, Your Lucky Day.