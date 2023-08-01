Angus Cloud mourned by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and fellow 'Euphoria' cast mates; creator calls late actor 'special to all of us in so many ways'

Actor Angus Cloud had died. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Angus Cloud's sudden death came as a shock, both outside and inside Hollywood.

His family announced on Monday that the 25-year-old had died days after burying his father and following a struggle with his mental health. Cloud's name immediately trended on social media, as many expressed their sadness over the actor, whose first acting job was HBO's Euphoria, alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid.

TMZ reported that Cloud's mother had called 911 just before noon to report a "possible overdose" at the family home in Oakland, where Cloud had been staying since returning stateside from his father's funeral in Ireland. The outlet cited a source close to the family as having told them that Cloud "had been battling severe suicidal thoughts" in the wake of the loss. He was reportedly staying with his family while he dealt with his grief.

On Euphoria, Cloud played the drug dealer Fez, whose character became pivotal to the show's Season 2 plot. Although by season's end he suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen during a police raid, he was onboard for Season 3. However, filming was pushed back indefinitely due to the dual Hollywood strikes. The young actor also had completed roles in a trio of films, the thriller Your Lucky Day, the drama Freaky Tales and an untitled monster movie for Universal Pictures.

On Tuesday, Euphoria's Emmy-winning star Zendaya took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus," she wrote. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). ... I'll cherish every moment."

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, shared a collection of photos and clips featuring Cloud and calling him "an open soul, with the kindest heart." "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post," she wrote, adding that she was "struggling to find all the words."

Story continues

In a written statement, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson commented: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family."

As word of Cloud's death spread late Monday, other colleagues and fans turned to social media to share tributes. His name and the term "only 25" quickly began trending on X (né Twitter), with users lamenting that he was so young and that his death came just hours after the equally sad news that Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reubens had died.

Among the first to post was the HBO show account.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Co-star Storm Reid, who plays Gia, superimposed the words "the tears just won't stop" on a video of Cloud singing via her Instagram Story.

(Photo: Instagram)

Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger brother, Ashtray, told Cloud to "rest easy brother" and called Cloud "forever family."

(Photo: Instagram)

Actress Katherine Narducci called Cloud "a gentle beautiful soul."

Euphoria producer Drake shared a photo of Cloud, labeled "good soul."

(Photo: Instagram)

And there were many more.

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

We’re saddened to learn that Angus Cloud, beloved actor and friend to many, has passed away. His family and loved ones are in our hearts during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y6ixZqTfkg — MTV (@MTV) July 31, 2023

Angus Cloud has died at 25. Thinking of and sending love to his family, friends and fans. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIzSAbHdEN — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) July 31, 2023

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ijyxQidrF6 — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 31, 2023

Editor's note: This story was originally published July 31, 2023 and updated on Aug. 1, 2023 with additional reactions.