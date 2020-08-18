Angelina Jolie describes life in quarantine with her six kids: 'pajamas, robes, snacks'

For Angelina Jolie, life in quarantine has been a chance to take a break from rushing around film sets and press junkets and relax with her big brood.

“Well, we’re all there,” the actress told E!’s Daily Pop. “So, all six kids, my oldest son’s home from Korea. Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we’re just pajamas, robes, snacks.”

Jolie and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, are parents to Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It’s eventful, to say the least, which is exactly how Jolie prefers it.

“You know, I’ve never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos,” Jolie said. “I’ve been on high-level meetings where there’s dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.”

Still, the Maleficent actress said she’s trying to create “a bit of structure” even though she recognizes that she’s not really the best family member to do that. She said herself that her eldest daughter, Zahara, is “better at organizing things than I am.”

View photos Angelina Jolie appears with (from left) Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2019. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix) More

In April, Jolie wrote about parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic for Time’s parenting newsletter.

“I am thinking of you,” she wrote to moms and dads struggling to make it all work. “I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking.”

Jolie reassured parents that they shouldn’t feel pressure to be perfect for their little ones.

“One thing that has helped me is to know that’s impossible,” she said. “It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together.”

