Andy Cohen burns his hand during 'WWHL' commercial break: 'I am in pain'

Andy Cohen was not having a good day on Wednesday, when he first shared on his Instagram that he had found himself in a smelly New York taxi. "You simply cannot believe the smell in this cab," he posted. "I truly think there is a dead animal in this car. ... Ok I am just sharing to pass the time and take my mind off this smell." He apparently ended up getting into a fight with the driver, as the next slide read: "UPDATE: he took me the wrong way and we are in a huge fight. This is not going well." While filming Watch What Happens Live later that night, things got worse for Cohen when he burned his hand during a commercial break grabbing a curling iron by the barrel.

Cohen returned from the break stating, "Welcome back to Watch What Happens Live. I'm Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Carole Brooks's curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did."

"Oh boy. I am in pain. I'm not kidding you," said Cohen, while fanning himself. The WWHL host explained that he didn't know how a curling iron works and grabbed the heated barrel with his hand to move it out of the way in order to grab his question cards.

Despite the pain, Cohen continued his live show holding ice in his burned hand, which he later was told by the control room, and viewers at home, was not good for a burn. In fact, a lot of fans took to Twitter during the live show to share their concern for Cohen:

@Andy hope your hand is ok 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — Paul Cesano (@Paulieces) July 14, 2022

Someone get Andy some lettuce 🥬 to put on his hand it will alleviate the burn and sting @Andy @BravoWWHL he needs to go@to urgent care or EaR that could be 2nd degree — Gval21 (@Gval21) July 14, 2022

Poor Andy on live television with his burned hand. Hand so hot his whole body on fire pic.twitter.com/S4QoyIw0rt — JMillz (@Rare_JEMstone) July 14, 2022

In the end, Cohen seemed fine as he ended up getting some burn cream and bandages applied on his fingers. However, he did share that he was shaking which he thought was "very weird."

Story continues

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

Watch the unique and sexy aerial act, which left 'AGT' judges and viewers mesmerized:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.