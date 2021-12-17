Anderson Cooper on Chris Cuomo’s termination: ‘Journalists have strict ethics’
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper visited on Thursday, where he discussed the recent of his colleague Chris Cuomo. Cuomo, who hosted Cuomo Prime Time, was originally suspended after he was accused of using his work contacts at CNN to assist his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in fighting several sexual harassment .
“Did you think it was the right thing to do?” Stephen Colbert asked.
“Look, I don't want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and a friend of mine, and I feel terrible for him and his family,” said Cooper. “That being said… journalists have strict ethics and strict rules that we are to abide by and if you don't abide by them, there are repercussions. I wish Chris the best, and I’m sorry how all this played out.”
Since the firing, Michael Smerconish has been filling in for Cuomo. That being said, Cooper revealed one of his good friends was quick to offer his services in replacement.
“The first call I got after I got the call about Chris Cuomo was Andy Cohen, like, ‘Do you think I could get that show?’” Cooper recalled. “I was, like, ‘Andy you’ve got enough real estate.’”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.
