Amy Schumer is pregnant! See her creative (and politically charged) announcement



Amy Schumer will be voting for two come November — the comedian and political activist is pregnant. It will be the first child for Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer.

The I Feel Pretty star revealed the news on journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page. Yellin, who runs the website News Not Noise, posted Schumer’s voting recommendations for the upcoming midterm elections on her story, which included the actress’s personal announcement at the very end.

Schumer hinted at the baby news on her own Instagram account, Photoshopping her and Fischer’s faces onto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bodies with a note to followers to head over to Yellin’s Instagram page for the full story. The royal couple revealed last week that they are expecting their first child in spring 2019.





“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way,” Schumer quipped in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fischer, who is the brother of Schumer’s personal assistant, and the actress met during a weekend in Martha’s Vineyard. The chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author proposed to Schumer earlier this year, and they planned their surprise February wedding within days of his low-key proposal.





Pregnancy speculation swirled after their quick nuptials, which Schumer quickly denied at the time — while promoting Everytown for Gun Safety.





Schumer debunked pregnancy speculation again over the summer.





In an April interview with Howard Stern, Schumer played coy on her and Fischer’s plans to start a family.

“Maybe,” she replied when asked if motherhood was around the corner. “I got a little dog and I really love her, so that’s the first step!”

Well-wishes are pouring in for the parents-to-be on social media.

