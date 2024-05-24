Americans Are Absolutely Certain Europeans Have NO IDEA What Is Happening In These Pictures

Welcome to another edition of my favorite meme: "The European mind can't comprehend." Because these memes never get old to me, and because people keep sharing 'em, here are the funniest ones from this past month:

1.

the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and nature of walmart... pic.twitter.com/edoynJKVnY — leygoist (@catvhye) May 11, 2024

2.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EWjBzLCUWk — Swan (@AndySwan) May 6, 2024

3.

the european mind would not comprehend pic.twitter.com/ezCqpC62EP — Alex P (@blueRSavant) May 11, 2024

4.

the european mind can’t comprehend pic.twitter.com/99ri51BowA — reagan (@reaganncc) May 5, 2024

5.

the European mind can’t comprehend this-mark pic.twitter.com/mewZCS5dIU — Mark Alter (@d1father) May 8, 2024

6.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/nPxMfhrVN7 — coloradotravis (@coloradotravis) April 28, 2024

7.

the European mind cannot comprehend... pic.twitter.com/x7mk0r1Fth — Autumn (@AutumnTweets) May 9, 2024

8.

The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/R6Qu5VpOJb — 🦌🎈Buckley🌹🔰 (@BleatrKropotkin) May 13, 2024

9.

The European mind cannot comprehend ice https://t.co/zDfVg9izCB — Jackie Treehorn (@StevioTVio) May 13, 2024

10.

The European mind could not comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TqTI4TWMmP — Red Commie 🇲🇽🍉 (@brocialist_) April 27, 2024

11.

The European mind simply can not comprehend this image pic.twitter.com/o3wt2eaIzM — Anna (@onarose_alt) April 12, 2024

12.

it’s 1:25 on a monday. the european mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/bdLU0iqZRR — areola grande (@trilllqueen) May 13, 2024

13.

the european mind cant comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rPzTd5NlMO — bella (@beIlanation) May 4, 2024

14.

The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/tYKrYBAq61 — BABA YAGA (@DWintersEZCo) April 29, 2024

15.

If there's one thing the European mind can't comprehend, it's that the entire midwest is one giant gridline pic.twitter.com/gp78x7KLRd — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐 (@TrueSlazac) March 21, 2024

16.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/aXDVWoFF7g — Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) April 29, 2024

17.

the european mind cannot fathom the citi field jumbotron pic.twitter.com/nR5xWd6sIB — roxanne 🏆🏆 (@rcx4nne) May 1, 2024

18.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/dGm8nPdzB5 — Spuds @ pcd (@HeWhoRoarks) May 1, 2024

19.

The European Mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/sorwNBdni9 — Eric Martin (@ericmartin242) April 11, 2024

20.

The European mind could never understand pic.twitter.com/eYSjTM8KJ3 — Matt (@cigardegenerate) April 14, 2024

21.

The European mind cannot comprehend https://t.co/xCzKPXpk9t — dont skate on me (@SkateDont) April 17, 2024

22.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/EsXXV6CPrZ — Keytar Hero (@NathanFleeger) April 27, 2024

23.

the european mind cannot comprehend the beauty and wonder of crystal light https://t.co/6ACpRkkPPk — Pitkin | I need more live music (@Pitkin_18) April 18, 2024

24.

The European mind can not comprehend the BIG CUP pic.twitter.com/GOPviCMNG2 — Inzi (@InziHS) April 19, 2024

25.

the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/3qAf5Tas3r — Jennifer Begakis (@jenbegakis) April 23, 2024

26.

The European mind will never comprehend this https://t.co/jYTJoQA52W — Alva’Dib (@alva_wave) April 24, 2024

27.

The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/AExdMheIeQ — Big 🐓 Dave (@gococks69) April 25, 2024

28.

The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Q9z1WawSJT — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 25, 2024

29.

I’m at a gas station. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/06w1083K91 — kbtdj (@kbtdj423) April 25, 2024

30.

the european mind can’t even fathom pic.twitter.com/pjbAcRl3mo — ☆ SIRI (@cathacksEXE) April 27, 2024

31.

the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/5fjR2cMFm4 — ♛ (@keylimeyunho) May 11, 2024

32.

The european mind can't conceive of this. pic.twitter.com/HzQD67bWhl — Roland 🛸 Burnem (@RolandBurnem) May 1, 2024

33.

the european mind cant comprehend this 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/NBFFawX1W0 — frankie ˏˋ°•*⁀➷ (fem draco truther) (@heavenlyhjp) May 3, 2024

34.

The European mind can't comprehend a free glass of water this big pic.twitter.com/U3BsH14Ex4 — Aviv אביב (@Benvigllow) May 11, 2024

35.

The European mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/Onq4t0e9WR — Karissa Marie ⭕️🟧 (@karmarvar) May 11, 2024

36.

The European mind cannot comprehend this (in a gas station) pic.twitter.com/HMwoT80vnV — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) May 3, 2024

37.

the european mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/WCFveWJlNH — SUPA ⚝ (@999NAMEK) May 3, 2024

38. And lastly:

the European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/H5Pu3bNfLz — Jeffrey (@my_name_is_jeph) May 1, 2024

