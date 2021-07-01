Amber Heard secretly welcomed daughter named Oonagh: 'I wanted to do it on my own terms'

Surprise! Amber Heard is a mom.

The 35-year-old Aquaman star secretly welcomed her first child, Oonagh Paige Heard, back in April. Heard shared the news with fans on Thursday along with a gorgeous photo of her holding her baby girl.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," Heard began. "I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

The actress acknowledged she hopes to keep her private life private, but understands "the nature of my job compels me to take control" of sharing the happy news.

"My daughter was born on April 8, 2021," she concluded. "Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Heard's personal life has captured headlines for years due to her tumultuous divorce from Johnny Depp. The actors split in 2016, but are still battling in court over each other's abuse claims. (The actress scored a major legal victory earlier this year.) After Depp, the actress moved on with Elon Musk. She and the Tesla CEO split for good in 2018. Heard has been linked to cinematographer, Bianca Butti, since January 2020.

While it's unclear how Heard came up with her daughter's unique first name, the middle moniker is quite special. Paige is the name of Heard's mother, who died last year.

