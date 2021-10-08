Amber Heard shares sweet photo with baby Oonagh: 'Best 6 months of my life'

Amber Heard shares new photo of her baby girl. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amber Heard is loving motherhood. The Aquaman 2 star shared a photo with daughter Oonagh Paige, who is half a year old on Friday.

"The six best months of my life," Heard declared.

The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers 💕 pic.twitter.com/GMj3dLjsAf — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) October 8, 2021

The 35-year-old actress secretly welcomed her first child earlier this year. Heard announced Oonagh's arrival in July, explaining she decided in 2017 that she "wanted to have a child" on "my own terms."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," Heard revealed. "She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

The actress, who was most recently linked to girlfriend Bianca Butti, tends to keep her private life private. However, she has shared photos of her baby on social media in recent months.