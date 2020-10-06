Amanda Kloots calls Trump’s ‘don’t be afraid of COVID’ tweet ‘disgraceful’ and ‘hurtful’

Amanda Kloots is calling out Trump for his "disgraceful" tweet telling Americans not to fear COVID. Her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died in July after being hospitalized with the virus for months. (Screenshot: Amanda Kloots via Instagram)

Many celebrities have criticized Donald Trump’s “don’t be afraid of COVID” tweet as he left the hospital on Monday, but one cuts especially deep — and it’s from Amanda Kloots, wife of the late Nick Cordero.

The professional dancer and fitness pro, left a single mother after the Broadway actor died from COVID-19 in July, tries to stay positive and not get political. However, she couldn’t stay silent after seeing Trump tell Americans not to be afraid of COVID or “let it dominate your life.” The 74-year-old politician, who is obese, also claimed he miraculously feels “better than I did 20 years ago” after receiving an experimental coronavirus treatment.

Addressing the families of the now more than than 210,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, Kloots wrote on Instagram, “I stand by you, with you, holding your hand.”

She continued, “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ — like it was our choice??”

Kloots went on to write, “Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital,” referring to the president, who was admitted Friday, went out for a joy ride to wave to his supporters, and was discharged Monday. “I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of.”

She ended by calling the president’s message “disgraceful.”

“After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says,” she wrote. “There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.”

Cordero died July 5 at the age of 41. The super-fit Broadway singer and dancer was hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 30 — and was never released. Kloots shared updates throughout, as he was put on a ventilator, endured many surgeries, including having a leg amputated. She was told several times during the ordeal to say her final goodbyes, but he fought in the hospital for 95 days.

Kloots is now the sole parent of their baby boy, Elvis, who turned 1 in June.

