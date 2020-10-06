    Trump's 'don’t be afraid of COVID' tweet sparks fiery responses from Chris Evans, Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore and others

    Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore, Ava DuVernay and Chris Evans reacted to President Trump's tweet as he left the hospital. (Photo: Getty Images)

    President Trump created a firestorm Monday when he tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” as he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House.

    People took to social media to respond, pointing out how many people have died of the coronavirus: more than 210,000 Americans, at last count. They also pointed out that Trump, who was admitted to the hospital Friday night, had access to the kind of world-class medical care that most regular Americans would never have access to and that those people, in fact, do need to be cautious of the virus. Trump, who has long underplayed COVID-19, often forgoing a mask and holding campaign events indoors and without social distancing, all of which go against his own scientific experts, tested positive for the virus himself at the end of last week. That was when officials announced Trump was going to Walter Reed, where he received an experimental treatment.

    As Trump and COVID-19 began to trend on Twitter, several familiar names joined the conversation: Mandy Moore, Padma Lakshmi, Chris Evans, Ava DuVernay and more.

