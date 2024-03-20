Alyssa Raghu denies hijacking friend's 'American Idol' audition, slams show's 'harmful' edit

"American Idol" contestant Alyssa Raghu is speaking out against the way her latest appearance on the show was edited, alleging the episode helped to perpetuate a sexist and "harmful" narrative.

In a TikTok posted after Sunday's episode of "American Idol," Raghu denied hijacking her best friend's audition and said it was "really disappointing" that the singing competition show portrayed a "false narrative of betrayal" and pitted "two female friends against each other, seemingly for the sake of ratings and drama." She alleged the edit was rooted in sexism and argued that the situation would not have happened "had I been a male artist."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for "American Idol" for comment.

Sunday's episode of "American Idol" featured the audition of Julia Davo, a 20-year-old waitress from Brooklyn. She said she was encouraged to try out by her best friend and roommate, Raghu, who previously competed on the show in 2018 and 2019. "She's so supportive, and she told me she thinks I would be great for the show," Davo said.

Alyssa Raghu argued the latest episode of "American Idol" was edited to create a false and harmful narrative.

Davo ultimately earned two "no" votes from judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, although Lionel Richie voted "yes" and compared her to a young Lady Gaga. Raghu, who was waiting outside, subsequently came into the room. In a surprising twist, Raghu then auditioned herself and impressed the judges, earning two "yes" votes and a ticket to Hollywood just minutes after her friend was rejected.

But in her TikTok video, Raghu argued the way the episode was edited was misleading. She said "American Idol" producers invited her to the set as a guest after Davo mentioned her name during the pre-audition process, and Davo encouraged her to have a song ready in case the judges asked her to perform.

"However, the episode was edited to make it seem like I went into the room with the intention of hijacking Julia's audition and took her golden ticket, when there was, in fact, enough tickets to go around and for her to absolutely have one," she said.

During the episode, Bryan suggested that Davo could shadow her if she proceeded with the show. Because of this, Raghu, who said she was "absolutely devastated" her friend didn't make it to the next round, alleged she was "baited" into believing her "audition was not only for myself, but rather to find a way for Julia to continue" and be part of the show's "Hollywood Week." Raghu also said footage was cut of her and Davo pleading with the judges to let her sing more songs. Additionally, Raghu said she performed a second song, which was actually her "real audition" but was not shown on TV.

At the end of the scene, Raghu could be heard talking to Davo and offering to throw away her golden ticket. Although this dialogue appeared in the episode, Raghu argued the show "diminished" the significance of this moment, which was "important because we felt misled in the situation."

The episode drew backlash toward Raghu online, with fans arguing she had betrayed her friend by using her to get back on the show. "She just used her 'friend' to shove her way into an audition," one fan commented on a YouTube clip of the episode. "Calculated." The title of the official YouTube clip of Raghu's appearance also stated that she "sneaks in on Julia Davo's audition."

Raghu ended her TikTok video by apologizing to viewers "for any confusion or misunderstandings caused by the way the show was edited," and she urged "American Idol" producers to invite Davo on the show. During her previous appearances on "American Idol," Raghu made it as far as the top eight.

"American Idol" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

