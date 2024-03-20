'Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano' returning for 8 summer dates in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga began her Las Vegas residency, including her "Jazz and Piano" show, in 2018 at the MGM Grand's Dolby Live

Las Vegas can't get enough of Lady Gaga.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer unveiled another round of her "Jazz & Piano" residency this summer. Shows are scheduled from June 19 and July 6 at the MGM Grand's Dolby Live amphitheater.

A promotional video shows snippets of previous shows where Gaga is seen performing stripped-backed versions of her hits. In true Gaga fashion, the singer wears several dazzling outfits from a sparkly tuxedo to an extravagant feathered pink gown.

In 2018, the "Applause" singer debuted the "Jazz & Piano" show as part of a two-show Vegas residency, which also included a pop concert titled Enigma. The last Enigma shows took place in 2019 during New Year’s Eve weekend and she has yet to announce its return.

Her latest set of jazz shows took place last fall as part of a three-day run in October.

'Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano' dates and tickets

Fans can plan on buying "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano" tickets through the Little Monsters presale before Wednesday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET. The general sale will commence on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

Below are the following scheduled dates:

June 19

June 20

June 27

June 29

June 30

July 3

July 5

July 6

Gaga has no plans to end jazz & piano shows

During a September show Gaga promised her audience that she has no plans on ending her "Jazz & Piano" residency, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"We’re gonna make a contract. Everybody on this stage will be here forever. We’ll do it. I’m not kidding. I make a lot of jokes on this stage. This is not one of them," she said.

Her comments made the crowd and the musicians on stage rejoice, the Journal reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY