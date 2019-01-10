    Alyssa Milano takes on immigration shelter over child abuse allegations

    Alyssa Milano at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

    Alyssa Milano has revealed disturbing findings of her investigation into Southwest Key, the nonprofit organization operating shelter facilities for immigrant minors that has been the subject of allegations of abuse by its employees. In August, the actress and activist vowed to get more answers, and she has done just that.

    Milano, 46, filed a Freedom of Information Act request and received several documents regarding Southwest Key. “I think the most important thing that these records show and prove to me is that they just don’t care,” she tells Phoenix’s ABC15.  Southwest Key has about a dozen shelters in Arizona.

    “They are on our soil,” Milano adds. “This is happening on our watch, in the name of U.S. immigration, and I think that is disgusting.”

    In a Twitter thread Monday, Milano detailed what she had uncovered, tweeting that children were not only “abused, slapped around, and dragged, but preyed on by violent sexual predators.”

    Milano added that out of 13 facilities in Arizona, 10 were found to have “serious deficiencies.” She also noted horrific alleged sexual abuse incidents, writing, “Employees didn’t have a criminal background check completed. What kind of childcare facility can’t be bothered to see if an employee is a sex offender? I’ll tell you: one that doesn’t care.”

    Milano concluded by calling on civilians to take action and get involved.

    On Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone admitted his office fell short when it came to investigating abuse claims at Southwest Key.

    When contacted by Yahoo on Thursday, Southwest Key spokesman Jeff Eller stated said the company disagrees with Milano’s conclusions.

    “Southwest Key’s staff are passionate about every child who comes into our care,” the statement reads. “Providing compassionate care for these children drives us every single day. The thousands of Southwest Key case workers, mental health clinicians, cooks, teachers and other program staff go to work each day to care for vulnerable children after their difficult journeys. We are aware of Ms. Milano’s activism on behalf of unaccompanied immigrant children. We disagree with her conclusions.”

