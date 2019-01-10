Alyssa Milano takes on immigration shelter over child abuse allegations

Alyssa Milano at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Alyssa Milano has revealed disturbing findings of her investigation into Southwest Key, the nonprofit organization operating shelter facilities for immigrant minors that has been the subject of allegations of abuse by its employees. In August, the actress and activist vowed to get more answers, and she has done just that.

Milano, 46, filed a Freedom of Information Act request and received several documents regarding Southwest Key. “I think the most important thing that these records show and prove to me is that they just don’t care,” she tells Phoenix’s ABC15. Southwest Key has about a dozen shelters in Arizona.

“They are on our soil,” Milano adds. “This is happening on our watch, in the name of U.S. immigration, and I think that is disgusting.”

In a Twitter thread Monday, Milano detailed what she had uncovered, tweeting that children were not only “abused, slapped around, and dragged, but preyed on by violent sexual predators.”

2. I am livid. And you should be, too. Ask yourself what kind of country allows children to be not only abused, slapped around, and dragged, but preyed on by violent sexual predators. Here’s some video of that happening. (Warning: hard to watch)https://t.co/9WBDytnTYf — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

4. In August, Arizona moved to revoke the licenses of all 13 centers in the state. This. Has. To. Stop. I’m sick. I feel rage. These are CHILDREN. How can we allow this to happen in our name? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

6. Their CEO, Juan Sanchez, has made millions off this manmade crisis, profiteering off of the incarceration of children.⁰⁰Simply put, our government awards contracts to jail babies using our money to subsidize. https://t.co/YnJpyrqFHl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

Milano added that out of 13 facilities in Arizona, 10 were found to have “serious deficiencies.” She also noted horrific alleged sexual abuse incidents, writing, “Employees didn’t have a criminal background check completed. What kind of childcare facility can’t be bothered to see if an employee is a sex offender? I’ll tell you: one that doesn’t care.”

8. But what prompted the hundreds of hours of investigation were allegations of vile sexual abuse. On Sept 7 a SWK worker who was HIV+, was convicted of 10 counts of sex acts against the children he was tasked to “care” for. Reread the last sentence.https://t.co/SG3wOXwW8A — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

10. AZ Dept of Health Services director Dr. Cara Christ wrote a scathing letter to SWK, shared here. Dr. Christ minced no words, telling SWK the report it provided “demonstrates your organization’s inability and unwillingness to comprehend Arizona’s most basic licensure laws.” pic.twitter.com/OhygX4wu9H — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

12. Also, records suggest MCSO didn’t fully investigate child abuse claims at SWK Migrant Center. The reports show neither the Southwest Key employees nor the minors involved were ever interviewed by law enforcement. https://t.co/rkbkx2fz5J — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

Milano concluded by calling on civilians to take action and get involved.

14. This is but only one dark corner of the evil system of jailing babies. And this is just one facility company. There are over 12,000 imprisoned children in the US as I type this. Where else are these abuses happening? Feeling rage yet? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

16. You can also support groups like @ImmDef @VeraInstitute @RAICESTexas, and @AlOtroLado_Org. They are doing God’s work. Every day. Donate money to help provide legal services to asylum seekers. https://t.co/lIfcYnuNCA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

18. CHILDREN ARE NOT ILLEGAL. THEY ARE JUST KIDS. Don’t turn a blind eye to what is happening right here—on our soil. Every child in the United States of America, regardless of where they are born, deserves the right to a happy and healthy childhood. Demand this of our country. pic.twitter.com/2V4Z3u1AhF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 8, 2019

On Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone admitted his office fell short when it came to investigating abuse claims at Southwest Key.

When contacted by Yahoo on Thursday, Southwest Key spokesman Jeff Eller stated said the company disagrees with Milano’s conclusions.