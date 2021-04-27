  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alyssa Milano says celebrities can help end pandemic: 'We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alyssa Milano is known for using her platform to get political and the Charmed star wouldn't have it any other way. 

Ahead of World Immunization Week, which is the last week in April, Milano is trying to raise awareness around the importance of vaccinations. In an interview with The Bump, the actress said she "absolutely" feels like she has a role to play in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact," she explained. "We've been so lucky to have the attention of people around the world who probably don't pay as close attention to government or politics. It's our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine." 

Milano, who was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, says celebrities have an obligation to use their platforms. 

"We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another," she said. "If we don't use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don't deserve them."

While the Who's the Boss alum is pro-vaccinations, she said that "alone will not end the pandemic."

"We need a diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including diagnostics and treatments, as well as a continuance of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing," the UNICEF ambassador said.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Flintstones’ Sequel Series in the Works at Fox From Warner Bros. Animation, Elizabeth Banks to Voice Pebbles

    “The Flintstones” sequel series from Warner Bros. Animation is officially in development at Fox with Elizabeth Banks attached to star and executive produce. The animated series, titled “Bedrock,” is set 20 years after the events of the original series. Banks will voice an adult Pebbles Flintstone in addition to executive producing. Variety exclusively reported that […]

  • Meet the self-made entrepreneur and investor who has long backed progressive legislation - and now wants a wealth tax

    Joe Sanberg's family benefited from progressive policies before he invested in Blue Apron. "I want to live in a place where everyone is doing well."

  • Glenn Close Explains That Her ‘Da Butt’ Dance at the 2021 Oscars Was ‘Completely Spontaneous’

    Glenn Close said that while she knew she would be asked about "Da Butt" at the show, her decision to get up and dance was an on-the-spot decision

  • 'Greatest thing since sliced bread': This top-rated soundbar is marked down to $49 at Amazon

    It's showtime! This little guy elevates your TV audio, and it links to all your devices via Bluetooth too.

  • “The Future Of Award Shows” Or An Elaborate Funeral? Late-Night Hosts Give Their Thoughts On 2021 Oscars

    One night after the Oscars, late night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel offered their thoughts on 2021’s unconventional ceremony, offering mixed perspectives. By far the most kind to the award show was Noah, who said that the Oscars “pulled off a lot of cool moments,” despite the shake-up of a global pandemic. […]

  • Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Leave of Absence from The Talk to Focus on Her Health

    "Health is the most important thing," said the TV personality, who has multiple chronic conditions

  • "It Made Me Feel Very Connected To People" - Terry Gross On Interviews During The Pandemic

    In part two of Stephen's interview with Terry Gross, the "Fresh Air" host says she is grateful to have a job that allowed her to have conversations with people and feel connected to the world during the pandemic. #Colbert #FreshAir #TerryGross

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger shares hilarious idea for beefing up 'boring' Oscars

    Sunday’s telecast of Academy Awards was the least watched ceremony in the show’s history, and Arnold Schwarzenegger has pretty god idea why.

  • BP to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading

    BP's profit more than tripled to $2.6 billion in the first quarter thanks to stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading, paving the way for the energy company to start buying back its shares. The jump in profits from a year earlier comes as BP says it expects oil demand to recover in 2021 due to strong growth in the United States and China as COVID-19 vaccination programmes accelerate. Helping it deliver on its earlier promise to buy back shares, net debt fell below the company's $35 billion target sooner than expected, dropping $5.6 billion from the end of December to $33.3 billion at the end of March, chiefly due to around $4.8 billion worth of disposals and higher oil prices.

  • Why $3 million in unsold Girl Scouts cookies are just sitting in Atlanta warehouse

    Local troops had to get creative this year and switch to virtual sales and drive-through pop-up shops.

  • 90% of Wind and Solar Could Be Economically Competitive by 2030, Says New Study

    Prices for wind and solar have collapsed in the past three years, meaning that by the end of the decade, 90% will be economically competitive with fossil fuels, according to a report by U.K.-based think tank Carbontracker. Already, some 60% of global solar resources and 15% of wind are competitive. According to the study, existing technology can capture at least 6,700 Petawatt hours (PWh) a year from solar and wind, which is more than 100 times global energy demand.

  • ‘Sesame Street’ 50th anniversary celebration

    ABC aired a star-studded documentary with special behind-the-scenes footage to mark five decades of the iconic show. ABC News' Will Ganss has highlights.

  • Carrie Ann Inaba to Take Leave of Absence From ‘The Talk’

    Inaba announced the decision on Monday Carrie Ann Inaba will take a leave of absence from “The Talk.” “I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon!” Inaba wrote on her Twitter account. On Monday’s episode of “The Talk,” co-host Sheryl Underwood said, “We’d like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being. She appreciates the support from all her fans and her family at ‘The Talk.’ We miss you Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon.” I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq— Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021 Also Read: ‘The Talk': Sheryl Underwood Feared Being Called ‘Angry Black Woman’ in Sharon Osbourne Blow-Up (Video) Inaba’s hiatus comes a month after former co-host Sharon Osbourne exited the show after an internal review over her on-air comments about racism and allegations of racially insensitive behavior behind the scenes. The controversy surrounding Osbourne began after the March 10 episode of “The Talk,” in which the host came to the defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan after he was criticized for making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle. Some critics, including Osbourne’s co-host Underwood, said Morgan’s words were racially motivated (Markle, whose mom is Black, is biracial), leading to an on-air meltdown in which Osbourne said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for having a racist friend. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Tells Bill Maher ‘I Will Not Take’ Being Called a Racist (Video) Osbourne has apologized for the outburst, writing in a lengthy statement on Twitter that she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.” However, she has taken a more combative stance in subsequent interviews, most recently blaming the show’s producers for intentionally blindsiding her with the segment about Morgan and calling it “the biggest setup ever.” “The Talk” has not yet announced a replacement for Osbourne, meaning the show is now down two hosts. Read original story Carrie Ann Inaba to Take Leave of Absence From ‘The Talk’ At TheWrap

  • Grimes Fiercely Defends Elon Musk From Critics Amid Claim He Is Destroying "the Planet and Humanity"

    While she focused on sword dancing on TikTok, Grimes was faced with defending her boyfriend Elon Musk from critics in the comment section. If you missed it, E! News has a full recap.

  • Ex-Celtic Paul Pierce hints post-ESPN focus may be tied to growing legal weed industry

    The Truth posted clips of himself visiting a commercial cannabis growing operation.

  • Billie Eilish to Drop New Album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ on July 30

    After dropping a brief video on Monday sporting her new blonde look, Billie Eilish has announced that she will release her second full-length album, titled “Happier Than Ever,” on July 30, and will drop a new song on Thursday morning. “MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH!,” she wrote in a social media […]

  • Blake Shelton predicts he will lose this 'Voice' season: 'What a shame'

    In a parallel universe, Kenzie Wheeler could’ve won it all for Team Blake, if Kelly Clarkson hadn't blocked Blake during the Blind Auditions.

  • Glenn Close's 'Da Butt' moment at 2021 Oscars was scripted — but the dance was all her

    Glenn Close, 74, may have lost her 8th acting Oscar, but she also won the internet.