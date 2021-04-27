Alyssa Milano says celebrities can help end pandemic: 'We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't'

Alyssa Milano is known for using her platform to get political and the Charmed star wouldn't have it any other way.

Ahead of World Immunization Week, which is the last week in April, Milano is trying to raise awareness around the importance of vaccinations. In an interview with The Bump, the actress said she "absolutely" feels like she has a role to play in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I tell you, it makes me so frustrated to see celebrities who have huge platforms staying away from work like this out of fear of a negative career impact," she explained. "We've been so lucky to have the attention of people around the world who probably don't pay as close attention to government or politics. It's our responsibility to our fans to help keep them safe, to fight against the horrible lies and politicization of science and medicine."

Milano, who was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, says celebrities have an obligation to use their platforms.

"We can reach people in ways that Dr. Fauci maybe can't, and counteract some of the harm that bad leaders have done in spreading misinformation about the disease, the treatments, the preventative measures and what we need to do to take care of one another," she said. "If we don't use our platforms for that, no matter how big or how small, we don't deserve them."

While the Who's the Boss alum is pro-vaccinations, she said that "alone will not end the pandemic."

"We need a diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including diagnostics and treatments, as well as a continuance of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing," the UNICEF ambassador said.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: