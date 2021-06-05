Alicia Silverstone makes TikTok debut by recreating iconic 'Clueless' scene co-starring son Bear

Alicia Silverstone recreated a classic scene from "Clueless" in her TikTok debut. (Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser/UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT)

Hello, Cher Horowitz! Alicia Silverstone made her TikTok debut with a Clueless throwback that included her son Bear.

The 44-year-old actress uploaded her first TikTok video on Friday, a recreation of a classic scene from the 1995 film. "Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok," Silverstone captioned the footage.

In the video, Silverstone struts to the tune of "Just a Girl” by No Doubt, wearing a yellow plaid blazer over a white T-shirt and white pants. Her 9-year-old son Bear (whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki) slides up to his mom, throwing his arm around her shoulder, before she shrugs him off. "Ew, get off of me!" exclaims Silverstone. "Ugh, as if!"

The original scene depicted Silverstone's character Cher walking the grounds of the fictitious Bronson Alcott High School and shoving away a grabby teenage boy. The video, which has 4.5 million likes and 104K comments, ends with the mom and son sharing a hug and a kiss.

Cher's most recognizable look intended to make the teen stand out, costume designer Mona May told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. "We wanted to make sure that she popped because she's going to be in the quad with a lot of green around her, a lot of other kids," she said. “We tried different colors. Red was great but too much for her; blue was very pretty but didn’t pop. Then, finally, when I brought the yellow suit to the fitting, it just was magic. She put it on and it was ‘Bam!’ It was the right tone, it was the right fun.”

Last year, on the film's 20th anniversary, Silverstone revealed that her famous phrase was actually not her favorite. "It's not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, ‘You're a virgin who can't drive,’” she told Entertainment Tonight. “In my life, sometimes for fun, to make myself laugh, I'll say, 'Oops! My bad.' I really like, ‘Well, you see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.’”

It's the second time that Silverstone's son has helped his mom celebrate her famous role. In 2017, the boy, then 7, tagged along with Silverstone and Clueless co-star Brecklin Meyer to a screening of the film at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

