Alice Marie Johnson can't wait to meet and hug 'war angel' Kim Kardashian

Alice Marie Johnson can’t wait to hug Kim Kardashian — and she’ll soon get her wish.

The great-grandmother who had her drug sentence commuted by President Trump, thanks to Kardashian’s persuasion, has been singing the reality queen’s praises since she walked out of an Alabama prison on Wednesday. She’s dubbed Kardashian a “war angel” and has said they’ll soon meet so that she can thank Kardashian in person.

Alice Johnson has a special message for @KimKardashian who pled to get her out of prison: "Thank you for never giving up. You did it. You never gave up on me and you fought until I was free … I'd just like to thank her and hug her." https://t.co/ae4nFzzbDA pic.twitter.com/WTLw9qiuj4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2018





On Thursday’s CBS This Morning, Johnson talked about how she started “screaming and jumping” when Kardashian called Wednesday to give her the news that she would be leaving prison after serving 21 years due to her role in a cocaine distribution ring. “It was the most incredible, amazing, overwhelming moment of my life,” Johnson said. As for what she would want to say to Kardashian, “I want to tell my war angel, ‘Thank you for never giving up. You did it! You never gave up on me. You fought and fought until I was free.’ That is one thing that she told me: that she would not give up on me. I’d just like to thank her and hug her.”

In the interview, Johnson also thanked Trump, who posted a short but sweet (and error-free) tweet about her Thursday morning.

Good luck to Alice Johnson. Have a wonderful life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018





While there is no set plan for Kardashian and Johnson’s in-person meeting, CBS News said it would be “very soon.” Last night, Johnson had a “huge reunion” with family, “connecting” with relatives she had been kept apart from for more than two decades. Today is “phase two — family and friends,” she said.

Going along with what CBS reported, TMZ said that the face-to-face could take place this week. Kardashian will likely travel to Alabama, which Johnson says has “changed a lot” in the last 20 years (“I’ve noticed people on the phone a lot”), so that Johnson can adjust to life out of prison.

Kim Kardashian and her attorney Shawn Holley, right, arrive at the White House on May 30, 2018, to speak with President Trump about getting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) More

On Wednesday, when Johnson was released, she also sang Kardashian’s praises. “I’ve always called her my angel, but with this she turned into my war angel. Only war angels never give up. She has truly been relentless in her fight for me, and to know a woman who has never met me, who has embraced my story and taken me into her heart… And this is not just a publicity thing for her. Kim told me that when she left that White House meeting, that no matter how this turns out, that she would never stop fighting for me until I got home. She is an incredible woman, an amazing woman.”





Kardashian has said that Johnson screaming and crying after getting the good news will always be “one of my best memories.”

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018





The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018





Kardashian has been getting a lot of accolades from her family for her work to free Johnson, something that started last fall after she watched a video produced by Mic that profiled Johnson’s case. She shared a post from sister Khloé patting her on the back.





Kris Jenner is a proud mama.





While Kardashian certainly played a big part in Johnson’s release, prison reform activists have trying to secure her clemency for years. They’re taking well-deserved victory laps today as well.