Alice Cooper says there's 'no drama' with bandmate Johnny Depp amid legal woes: 'He's one of my best buddies'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Donnelly
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper in 2019. (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper in 2019. (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp "can't wait to get back onstage," his friend and bandmate Alice Cooper says of the actor who last week was denied an appeal against his "wife beater" libel ruling in the U.K. 

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Cooper, 73, says Depp's legal troubles and fallout from his rocky marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard won't get in the way of their plans to release a new Hollywood Vampires album. Depp, 57, and Cooper formed the supergroup in 2015 alongside Aerosmith's Joe Perry, 70. 

"There’s no drama," Cooper says of Depp, whom he calls "one of my best buddies" in the interview. "[Johnny] said, 'Hey, that’s another world. That has nothing to do with what I’m doing in the band.' He’s like, 'I can’t wait to get back onstage.' He’s one of my best buddies."

According to Cooper, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been writing songs, which the veteran rocker expects to have been inspired from his recent personal dramas. 

"I know Johnny was writing all last year, when that whole thing was going on with him," Cooper tells the outlet. "But you know, that’s not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I’m expecting some pretty interesting songs."

He adds, "It’ll be great when we all get together. You know, the crazy thing about that band is you’ve got eight guys in the band, and you’ve got three alpha males leading it, but there’s never been one argument. Nobody’s ever even raised their voice to anybody in that band. It’s really cool."

Cooper also voices support for his friend's music talents.

"And he just made an album with Jeff Beck. For anybody that thinks Johnny’s not a guitar player, Johnny can play, man. When Joe got sick and couldn’t play in New York, actually, Johnny and Tommy Henriksen played all the leads. People were shocked. They just went, 'What?!' They didn’t know he was that good."

It's not the first time Cooper has defended Depp amid his legal fight and divorce from Heard, who has accused him of domestic abuse. 

"All the stuff you heard last year about Johnny, 99 percent was just bull,” Cooper said in a 2019 interview with Billboard

“I’ve never seen him look better in my life,” the singer added. “I’ve never seen him happier. I’ve never heard him play better, and the way the press would have it is he’s a total destruction and ready to die. Totally not true.”

In his Daily Beast interview, Cooper also speaks openly about his sobriety, his religious faith and his "truly unpolitical" platform. 

"When people say, 'Well, you’re Republican, so…' I’m not actually Republican," he says. "I’m actually very in the middle. I’m a moderate. I try to find the good on both sides, and I think that’s the way to be. But if you’re Christian, and you’re homophobic, and you’re anti-this and anti-that, that’s just wrong. My view of Christianity is bigger than that."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Bellator light heavyweight grand prix gets shakeup with bouts shifted

    Folks will have to wait a little bit longer to see Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero throw down in the cage.

  • The lost letters that found New York drag scene's secret trailblazers

    The film PS Burn This Letter Please tells untold stories from the lives of 1950s drag artists.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore wins with quickness, toughness

    We continue our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 38 overall, the Rebels' electric but undersized slot receiver.

  • Stumble to the kitchen and scoop yourself a cup of Jeni’s new Dolly Parton ice cream collab

    Exhausted from working nine to five? Need to drown your sorrows after some auburn-haired wench named Jolene took your man? Look no further than the new collab between Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie.

  • Paramount knows what the people want, and it's "more Transformers movies"

    Paramount’s stewardship of the Transformers movie rights has thus far been largely a disaster, with Michael Bay making five movies that are all bad (though two of them are arguably pretty fun) and then Travis Knight directing a spin-off/prequel/unrelated movie about similar characters that was at least reasonably fun, but even in the Transformers brand’s darkest days at Paramount (which, again, has been most of them), the studio has always confidently maintained that the world wants and needs more movies about robots in disguise. You may think you’re sick of these movies and you may think there’s no point in continuing to draw murky, poisonous water from this well, but Paramount—for better or worse—refuses to even consider that possibility. Disney will give up on Star Wars before Paramount ever gives up on Transformers.

  • The door is open for Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

    The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar."Last year was a terrible Easter, without people, closed doors. This year is much better, the door is open, we don't have a lot of people but we feel more hopeful that things will become better," the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters as he emerged from the church flanked by clerics and worshippers carrying palm fronds."The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life," Pizzaballa said.

  • Warriors' James Wiseman bounces back, looks more comfortable vs. Hawks

    After being visibly frustrated following the Warriors' loss to the Kings, James Wiseman redeemed himself against the Hawks

  • Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested on Multiple Child Abuse Charges

    Steven William Johnson was arrested earlier this week on multiple child abuse charges in Limestone County, Alabama. As WHNT reports, the Alabama Shakes drummer was indicted by a Limestone Grand Jury on counts of "willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18." Johnson's currently being held…