Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Tucker Carlson calls her 'nasty': 'You mad bro?'

If you’re going to bad-mouth Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you’d better expect her to bite back.

Fresh from squabbling over the Constitution with fellow congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and schooling Laura Ingraham on her name, Ocasio-Cortez returned to Twitter to respond to some insults lobbed at her by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

On Monday night, Carlson treated his viewers to a rant about the freshman congresswoman, specifically mocking her over her Green New Deal and for “name-calling” conservatives and branding them white supremacists.

“So it’s official,” the Tucker Carlson Tonight host said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful.”

Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez’s ears must have been burning. By Tuesday night, a Daily Beast article detailing Carlson’s taunts had come to her attention. Her comeback was short but brutal.





Her tweet so far has some 166,000 likes and counting — and her critics are riled up. Even former baseball star Curt Schilling and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch chimed in, with Schilling claiming that the Bronx native would help President Trump get re-elected.

Lord no we are not mad! You are misinterpreting our exuberance over you opening your mouth! You are the best thing to happen to @potus 2020 run since he won in 2016! You are THEE living breathing example of why we CAN NEVER allow socialist ideas to take hold here! THANK YOU! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) April 3, 2019





@TuckerCarlson I believe it’s a sign of the apocalypse when congressional representatives say things like “You mad bro?” Is she in congress or is she going surfing? 🏄 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jill Zaitz O'Rourke (@Silverjill) April 3, 2019





Not really. Laughing mostly. And benefiting. You're going to get Trump reelected. Keep talking! — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) April 2, 2019





No one is mad, just amused. https://t.co/lakscVBfBt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 3, 2019





Ocasio-Cortez’s fans meanwhile, tweeted their support.

Fox News are scared. Keep doing what you’re doing. — Dances With Voles (@guttenbjork) April 3, 2019









Ocasio-Cortez also stood up for MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who was also criticized by Carlson on Monday’s show.

“Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,” Carlson said of the All In host.

.@chrislhayes was just as excited to host a #GreenNewDeal policy town hall in the BX as he was to get home in time to take his child to gymnastics class. If that’s the scary future feminists want, get SPOOKED bc the future is here and full of great relationships with your dad 👻 https://t.co/qwBC0ysoNB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2019





