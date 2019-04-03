    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Tucker Carlson calls her 'nasty': 'You mad bro?'

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has responded to Tucker Carlson’s jabs. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

    If you’re going to bad-mouth Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you’d better expect her to bite back.

    Fresh from squabbling over the Constitution with fellow congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and schooling Laura Ingraham on her name, Ocasio-Cortez returned to Twitter to respond to some insults lobbed at her by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

    On Monday night, Carlson treated his viewers to a rant about the freshman congresswoman, specifically mocking her over her Green New Deal and for “name-calling” conservatives and branding them white supremacists.

    “So it’s official,” the Tucker Carlson Tonight host said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful.”

    Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez’s ears must have been burning. By Tuesday night, a Daily Beast article detailing Carlson’s taunts had come to her attention. Her comeback was short but brutal.


    Her tweet so far has some 166,000 likes and counting — and her critics are riled up. Even former baseball star Curt Schilling and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch chimed in, with Schilling claiming that the Bronx native would help President Trump get re-elected.





    Ocasio-Cortez’s fans meanwhile, tweeted their support.



    Ocasio-Cortez also stood up for MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who was also criticized by Carlson on Monday’s show.

    “Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,” Carlson said of the All In host.


