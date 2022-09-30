Alex Rodriguez on Jennifer Lopez marrying Ben Affleck: 'I wish them the very best. ... That's it.'

Alex Rodriguez asked about Jennifer Lopez moving on so quickly with Ben Affleck. (Photo: Reuters)

Alex Rodriguez says he's very much husband material — these days, at least.

Rodriguez appeared on HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? where he was grilled about his personal life, including ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement in April 2021 after four years together. The singer quickly moved on with Ben Affleck and the two are now married.

"Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?" asked Wallace.

"First of all, I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," laughed Rodriguez. "With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

"That's it?" asked Wallace.

"That's it," replied Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was in the hot seat a few times during the interview. Earlier in the episode, Wallace asked the former Yankees star whether he's marriage material. Rodriguez has been married once before and finalized his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two teenage children, in 2008. He went on to have plenty of high-profile relationships, including with Madonna, Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson.

"Do you think that you're good husband material? Or do you think that honestly you just like the chase?"

"I think when you look at my life, Chris, I mentioned when I was 15 years old and I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country. And at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way, at 24, I get a $250 million contract, and probably, I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod," explained Rodriguez.

Rodriguez likened the difference between himself and "A-Rod" to how he views himself before and after his 2014 MLB suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

"It was the most embarrassing moment of my career," Rodriguez told Wallace. "And it was a mistake that I have now forgiven myself [for] but it took me a while. And Chris, it took a lot of turning the lens inward. And doing a lot of therapy and understanding some of the mistakes and why I was making them how it ties into my childhood."

Rodriquez said he's grown from the scandal, much like he's grown in his personal life.

"So in my 20s, early 30s, [I was] probably not the best," the athlete explained. "I think I'm gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."

