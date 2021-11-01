Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 'rallied' to give kids a fun Halloween amid 'Rust' shooting investigation

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria Baldwin wrote. "Today, we rallied to give them a holiday." (Screenshot: Hilaria Baldwin via Instagram)

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria "rallied" — in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of Rust — to give their kids a good time on Halloween.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria wrote along with a series of family Halloween photos. "Today, we rallied to give them a holiday."

She said their costumes were last minute and a "hodgepodge" — Alec was a Viking — but the six kids "were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."

Over the weekend, Alec, in Vermont with his family, broke his silence after the fatal shooting of Rust's director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set in New Mexico. The actor and producer on the film was the one who fired the gun, which he had been told was "cold," while rehearsing a scene. It actually had a live bullet and it hit Hutchins, followed by director Joel Souza, who is recovering.

"She was my friend," Alec said of Hutchins. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel."

Alec also spoke about spending time with Hutchins’s husband, Matthew, and son in the wake of the shooting.

"The guy is overwhelmed with grief," said the 30 Rock alum. "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."

After the Nov. 21 shooting, Hilaria said she got her kids in their car in New York City, the family's home base, and "just drove," admitting, “I didn’t know where I was going." They end up in Manchester, Vt., and were joined by Alec.

Alec and Hilaria were out together when they stopped and spoke to paparazzi in hopes they wouldn't be trailed everywhere during the duration of their stay.

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna's death,” Hilaria said. "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

Hilaria also shared a photo of her hand entwined with Alec's, writing, "I love you and I’m here."

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times released a report detailing the Rust shooting — and it said there were three other accidental prior shootings on that indie film set.

According to crew members, one involved Alec's stunt double who accidentally fired a blank after being told that his gun was "cold," or safe to use. Another was when a young woman from the props department "actually shot herself in the foot" with a blank, Lane Luper, the A-camera first assistant, said.

The paper also detailed Alec's reaction to the shooting at that moment.

"What the f*** just happened?" Alec reportedly said — over and over.

Just prior, Alec, who plays an outlaw in the film which has been halted, was showing the director and the cinematographer how he was going to remove his gun from the holster as the camera crew set up for the shot. No projectile was to be in the gun, just a dummy round with no gunpowder.

"So," he said, putting his hand on the Colt .45 revolver "I guess I'm gonna take this out, pull it, and go, 'Bang!'"

However, the bullet hit Hutchins and Souza and immediate chaos followed. The article notes Souza also said of the shot, "What the f*** was that? That burns!" Also that Alec put the gun down on the church pew while just repeating, "What the f*** just happened?"

Medics were called as the crew tried to stop Hutchins's bleeding. The outlet says a boom operator looked into Hutchins's eyes and said, “Oh, that was no good." Hutchins replied, "No. That was no good. That was no good at all."

She was pronounced dead hours later.

The investigation into Hutchins's death continues and centers on who brought the live bullet on the set and who handled the gun prior to the cinematographer's death. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has said no one, including Alec, has been ruled out.

Last week, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed broke her silence, saying she doesn't know how live bullets got on the set. Detailed in search warrant documents was a summary of what assistant director David Halls told authorities, including that he didn't fully inspect the gun before declaring it "cold."