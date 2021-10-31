Hilaria Baldwin posts supportive note to husband Alec as she worries about 'PTSD' from 'Rust' shooting

Hilaria Baldwin sent love to husband Alec on social media following his accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin shared a public message of support and solidarity for husband Alec Baldwin on Saturday, the same day the actor spoke on-camera about the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film Rust. According to documents from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office, Baldwin was practicing drawing a prop gun last Thursday when the weapon, which was not supposed to be loaded, went off, fatally shooting Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

After appearing by her husband's side and addressing members of the press while in Vermont this Saturday, Hilaria posted an Instagram showing her holding Baldwin's hand.

"I love you and I'm here," she captioned the post, which was liked by Baldwin's former The Juror co-star Demi Moore.

Actor Leslie Jordan also offered his support, writing, "Two is stronger than one... and so on down the line. I am here for you all as well."

Hilaria, who shares six children with Baldwin, explained to the New York Post on Saturday that the family was spending time in Vermont in order to have space to "mourn" Hutchins's death. She also expressed concerns about how the incident, which is under investigation, might affect her husband's mental health.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death,” she shared, according to the newspaper. “Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD.

“You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet.”

She added, “He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”

The actor's wife also addressed the investigation being conducted on the shooting. While Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Thursday that he has not "cleared" Baldwin or anyone else involved, he noted that Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls are "obviously the focus of the investigation."

"There’s going to be no answers until we hear the results of the investigation,” Hilaria said. “We don’t know what happened, and we have the same questions as everyone does. We want answers faster than anyone. We have to have respect for the process of the authorities."

Last week Hilaria issued a statement on social media expressing her "shock and heartache" at Hutchins's death.