'Red Table Talk': Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother says she had 'non-consensual sex' with star’s father

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother has admitted she had “non-consensual sex” with the actress’s father.

The Gotham star had a frank talk about sexual consent with mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith in the latest episode of their Facebook chat show Red Table Talk, in the course of which she heard a difficult confession from her mom.

Pinkett Smith, 49, asked Banfield-Norris: “So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history, in regards to sexual intimacy, have you felt like you’ve had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual, or was kind of in that gray area?”

Her mother replied: “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that is really gray.”

View photos Jada Pinkett Smith asked her mother directly if she had ever had non-consensual sex. (Photo: AP) More

Pinkett Smith said: “That is gray. You do hear that a lot. You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father?” to which Banfield-Norris nodded.

Banfield-Norris was a teenager when she got pregnant with Jada by Robsol Pinkett Jr., who died in 2010.

Pinkett Smith has previously discussed the domestic violence her mother experienced during that relationship, which ended in divorce after just a few months of marriage.

View photos Pinkett Smith with mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris in 2018. (Photo: AP) More

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s 32-year-old daughter Rumer Willis also took part in the show’s discussion about consent.

She revealed that she lost her virginity aged 18 to an older man who “took advantage.”

View photos Rumer Willis spoke about her own experiences on "Red Table Talk." (Photo: AP) More

She said: "When I lost my virginity, when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it. I was not abused or wasn't raped ... but I didn't say yes. I wasn't gung-ho about it. But I also didn't say no.

"I just let it happen,” Willis said. “He was older and took advantage, and didn't check in. That's where I feel like the man's responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can't say no?"

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment