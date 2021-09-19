Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul confirm their relationship with stunning Instagram post

Adele, 33, took to Instagram this weekend to confirm her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are Instagram official.

The "Turning Tables" singer, 33, took to social media on Saturday to share a trio of stunning photos taken at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Marlen P over the weekend. Dressed in a black Schiaparelli gown with white tufted sleeves, the singer looked extremely glamorous in the shots. But it was the third photo that had the internet abuzz, because it was a shot of Adele with her rumored boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, whose clients include Davis, LeBron James, Ben Simmons and other NBA superstars.

Smiling for the camera in the black-and-white photo, the couple looked quite happy. Paul wore a velvet tuxedo, which paired perfectly with the luxe gown worn by his date, who captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

News of the couple's potential romance accelerated after they were spotted together looking cozy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals back in July. The duo headed to Phoenix's Footprint Center, where they nabbed courtside seats to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns.

Adele and Paul attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals together in July. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a profile in the New Yorker that ran in June, Paul mentioned a "major pop star" he was "hanging out" with, but the star's name was not disclosed.

“She was over yesterday,” Paul told the interviewer. However, he later added "I'm not dating, I'm single. Put that in the story."

Back in March, Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki finalized their divorce nearly two years after separating, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. The couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, and Konecki waived the right to seek or obtain any spousal support.

The couple first announced their split in April 2019 after seven years together, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause. Since then, Adele and Konecki have been living across the street from each other in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic so they can co-parent efficiently, People reported.

However, it's not just relationship news that has Adele in the headlines. Rumors that she's preparing to release her long-awaited fourth studio album before Christmas have fans buzzing. In addition to a new album, there is talk that Adele will also return to the stage for her first live performance in four years, the Sunday Mirror reported.

Adele’s 2015 album, 25, sold 23 million copies since its release.