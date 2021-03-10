Adele settles divorce with Simon Konecki, won't pay child support: Report

Adele and Simon Konecki attend the 2013 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo: WireImage)

Adele and Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce nearly two years after separating.

According to multiple reports, the Grammy-winner singer, 32, and Konecki, 46, waived the right to seek or obtain any spousal support. They also agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo.

The couple announced they were going their separate ways in April 2019 after seven years together. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

"Adele and her partner have separated," a rep said at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

It appears they have stayed true to their word.

According to People, Adele and Konecki have been living across the street from each other in Los Angeles as they co-parent their boy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are doing what's best for Angelo," a source told the magazine. "Her son is her world."

Adele has been linked to British rapper Skepta amid her divorce.

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," an insider told People.

