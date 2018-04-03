Adele Officiated, Planned and Hosted a Wedding For Two of Her Best Friends

She truly sends her love. Grammy winner Adele confirmed Tuesday, April 3, that she recently officiated the wedding between two of her closest friends after one of the spouses revealed her role in his wedding on a morning show.

Comedian Alan Carr married Paul Drayton several months ago, but news of Adele’s exact roles (yes, plural!) in the wedding itself only became public when Carr revealed it this week. Carr said the “Someone Like You” hitmaker, 29, offered to host the nuptials at her L.A. home, and went above-and-beyond to help the couple with their wedding day by planning key elements of the ceremony.

According to the groom, there was far more involved. Adele also got ordained in order to officiate the wedding. “[It was] in January,” Carr toldThis Morning. “We got married in Adele’s back garden, in L.A. I’m not giving you any post codes! She’s known me and Paul for ages. She said, ‘I want to do your special day. I want to do everything.’”

adele More

Indeed, she did. “She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest… She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life,” Carr added. “She’s the loveliest person going. What you see is what you get. Simon [Konecki] her lovely partner [too].”

Adele and Carr first met at the Brit Awards in 2008, and have remained best friends in the last decade. The groom felt compelled to share her sweet gesture with the public knowing her characteristics. “I just want to tell everyone. She won’t say because she’s so private,” he said. “Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life.”

After the revelation, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in her ceremony garb. “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January,” the British beauty wrote. “You know me any excuse to dress up… @chattyman #LoveisLove.”

“She did it all her house,” Carr concluded. “Then she sang with our first dance, it was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her, she’s a one-off as we all know.”

Related Articles