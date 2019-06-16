Adele Got Drunk With the Spice Girls and Shared Instagram Proof

From ELLE

Adele has never been shy about her love for the Spice Girls, and last night just may have been the spice of her life. The Gammy award-winning singer attended the Spice Girls’s concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night and documented the life-changing moment on Instagram.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!”

Based on Adele’s love for the girl group, it’s hardly a surprise that she made an effort to see them during their first tour in over a decade. While appearing on the cover of Vogue in 2016, the singer professed her longtime love for the Spice Girls and their impact on her own career as an artist.

“People always think I joke about this but the Spice Girls blew up when I was seven,” she said. “And seeing them coming from a humble background-there was hope in it. It was really a massive part of my life when the whole Girl Power thing happened.”

